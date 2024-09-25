Iraqi Militant Group Claims Multiple Drone, Missile Attacks On Israeli Targets

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Sep 25 (IANS) The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite group, on Wednesday claimed responsibility for multiple drone and missile on Israeli targets.

The group launched a drone attack on a military site and fired an al-Arqab upgraded missile at a vital location in the northern "occupied Palestinian territories," according to statements released by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Additionally, the group launched two more drone attacks in the morning: one targeting a site in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and the other aimed at an Israeli site near the Jordan Valley, which runs along the Jordan River and forms Jordan's western border with Israel and the West Bank.

The statement did not provide further details about the attacked sites or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the onset of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has executed numerous attacks on Israeli and U.S. targets in the region to support Palestinians in Gaza. The group escalated its attacks on Israel after the recent flare-up between Israel and Hezbollah.