Russia Says No Talks Underway On Resuming Grain Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Sep 25 (IANS) There are currently no ongoing negotiations on the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Peskov said Moscow proceeds from previous challenges concerning the unsuccessful implementation of the deal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia and Ukraine signed the Black Sea Grain Initiative with Türkiye in Istanbul in July 2022 under the auspices of the United Nations. The initiative allowed Ukraine to export grain and other agricultural products from its Black Sea ports.

On July 17, 2023, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea export deal. The Kremlin has indicated that Moscow would return to the agreement if necessary measures were implemented concerning Russia's agricultural exports.