Senior Israeli General Warns Of Possible Ground Operation In Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Sep 25 (IANS) The Israeli Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, Ori Gordin, warned on Wednesday that the military could escalate its assault on Lebanon by launching a ground operation.

"We have entered a new phase of the campaign," Gordin said during a tour of the Israel-Lebanon border, according to remarks released by the military. "We must be fully prepared for maneuvers and operations in Lebanon."

Gordin stated that the offensive began with "a significant blow to Hezbollah's capabilities, focusing on their firepower and delivering a major hit to the organization's commanders and operatives." He suggested that the assault could be further escalated, without offering a timeline for when Israel might conclude the attacks.

Cross-border fire continued on Wednesday, with Israeli forces heavily bombing the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Hezbollah responded by firing at least 40 rockets into Israel, including a longer-range missile that triggered air raid sirens in central Israel, including Tel Aviv.

In the northern Israeli city of Nahariya, two people were injured by Hezbollah rockets, one of them seriously, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Israel conducted its most extensive bombardment of Lebanon since 2006, resulting in more than 550 deaths and over 1,835 injuries across the country. The bombardment has also displaced many residents.

This sharp escalation has raised concerns about a potential full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.