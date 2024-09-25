LG VEHICLE SOLUTIONS JOINS LG NOVA INNOVATION PROGRAM TO EXPLORE COLLABORATIONS WITH STARTUPS IN MOBILITY

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

LG NOVA ,

LG Electronics' North America Innovation Center, and LG Electronics' fast-growing vehicle components solutions business, LG Vehicle component Solutions Company 's (LG Vehicle Solutions)

are partnering to explore collaborations in mobility sector with startups.



LG NOVA INNOFEST 2024, LG Vehicle Solutions new alliance with LG NOVA is expected to expand partnerships with global automakers and tech suppliers, in collaboration with startups working to accelerate mobility innovations and evolve how the world moves people, products and services.

Announced here today at LG NOVA INNOFEST 2024, LG Vehicle Solutions new alliance with LG NOVA is expected to expand partnerships with global automakers and tech suppliers, in collaboration with startups working to accelerate mobility innovations and evolve how the world moves people, products and services. Interested startups should submit their ideas for consideration at .

As a leading provider

of mobility solutions, LG Vehicle Solutions will offer institutional knowledge across its core competencies, backed by LG's legacy of innovation, to startups selected for the program, as they explore new opportunities alongside LG in emerging automotive technology segments, from software and data management to AI, IoT and MaaS (mobility as a service).

LG NOVA helps create opportunities for startups to partner with LG and other industry leaders to grow their business, achieve commercial goals and work toward transforming the way people live their daily lives. LG NOVA's new Partner Alliance Program

enables cross-industry collaboration to catalyze the growth of innovations for the future. For innovation partners, startups help introduce new market opportunities, technology developments, or ideas, extending business into new areas while addressing the changing needs of their customers.

"Our goal is to push boundaries and do something different. With LG Vehicle Solutions on board, we have the distinctive combination of mobility technology experts paired with our business innovators to work closely with startups and partners to drive innovation across the automotive industry for the benefit of drivers everywhere," said Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, LG Electronics' corporate executive vice president for innovation and head of LG NOVA.

The fourth annual LG NOVA INNOFEST

will take place on Sept. 25-26 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The two-day event brings a cross-section of business leaders, innovators and investors across various industries together to collaborate on solutions for a better future, in line with the theme, "Lighting the Halo of Innovation."

"Our collaboration with LG NOVA will enable us to work closely with startups to uncover new, innovative ideas and technologies. This partnership will allow us to jointly explore new opportunities in the mobility sector which will shape the future of automotive technology and driving advancements, while supporting startups in realizing their solutions and gaining a competitive edge in the global mobility market," said Seok-hyun Eun, president of LG Vehicle Solutions.

To learn more about LG Vehicle Solutions, visit . To learn more about LG NOVA INNOFEST 2024, visit . To learn more about innovation at LG NOVA, visit .

About LG NOVA

LG NOVA, the North America Innovation Center for global innovation leader LG Electronics, is a team focused on bringing innovation from the outside to LG. LG NOVA is based in Santa Clara, Calif. The center's mission is to fuel innovation for LG and its partners by establishing a community to create, nurture and grow businesses. Learn more about LG NOVA at .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. .

About LG Vehicle Components USA

Based in Troy, Mich., LG Electronics Vehicle Components USA is the U.S. engineering and sales organization under the LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company, which brings human-centric innovations to the automotive industry. The company provides intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, display, connectivity, ADAS and software solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. visit /global/mobility .

