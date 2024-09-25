SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHTS AVAILABLE TO BOOK THROUGH EARLY JUNE 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Carrier adds flights to serve Nashville's travelers, including inaugural intra-Tennessee service Redeye offerings continue to grow

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Southwest Co.

(NYSE: LUV ) today extended its flight schedule through June 4, 2025, opening Customer bookings through the Memorial Day weekend. With today's schedule extension, travelers will see continued in Nashville with more new destinations and the launch of additional redeye flights from Hawaii.

The Beat Goes on in City

On the heels of opening its newest Flight Crew base in Nashville, Tenn., on May 1, Southwest Airlines® is increasing service with additional frequencies and new routes, including intra-Tennessee service for the first time.

Southwest® will introduce service between Nashville and the following cities planned for April 8, 2025:



Albuquerque, N.M.1

Albany, N.Y.



Jackson, Miss.

Memphis, Tenn.

Providence, R.I. 2 Tulsa, Okla.

The new flights will boost Southwest's scheduled presence in Nashville to an all-time high of 174 Sunday departures in April and May 2025.

Southwest last flew this route May 31, 1988Southwest last flew this route Nov. 5, 2011

Redeyes to the Mainland

Southwest is scheduled to expand its redeye offerings effective April 8, 2025, with overnight service from three airports in Hawaii to the U.S. Mainland. The five new flights will increase connectivity from the Hawaiian Islands to dozens of Southwest destinations.

Daily redeye service is scheduled to launch in the following cities:



Honolulu

to Las Vegas

Honolulu

to Phoenix

Kona (Hawaii Island)

to Las Vegas

Kahului (Maui)

to Las Vegas Kahului (Maui)

to Phoenix

Additional seasonal service, and the carrier's full schedule, are available for purchase today at Southwest .

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

