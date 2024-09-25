Newsweek Announces Sixth Annual America’S Best Nursing Homes Rankings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , a global leader in data and market analysis, has unveiled its annual ranking of America's Best Nursing Homes 2025, recognizing the top 1,050 nursing homes in the United States. This comprehensive ranking is designed to guide families in their search for high-quality long-term care options.
With approximately 1.2 million Americans currently residing in nursing homes, the need for reliable information on nursing home quality has never been greater. The 2025 edition of Newsweek's ranking marks the sixth consecutive year of bringing transparency and expert evaluations to an often-complex decision-making process for families and seniors.
This year's list was compiled based on an analysis of over 14,000 nursing homes across the 25 states with the highest concentration of facilities. The rankings were determined by evaluating nursing homes across four key pillars, including Performance Data, Peer Recommendations, Accreditations, and Resident Satisfaction based on Google reviews. In the 2025 rankings, new features include an expanded selection of the top nursing homes with 50 to 99 certified beds.
“Choosing a nursing home can be an overwhelming process, and we hope this annual ranking helps families make informed decisions about the care and well-being of their loved ones,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek's Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships.“We are dedicated to continuing our efforts to provide high-quality journalism and meaningful data that empower our readers.”
Top nursing homes for America's Best Nursing Homes include:
Facility size of 50-99 beds:
Sacred Heart Residence - Little Sisters of the Poor - Mobile, Alabama Kearny Mesa Convalescent & Nursing Home - San Diego, California Advanced Health Care of Aurora - Aurora, Colorado Lord Chamberlain Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center - Stratford, Connecticut Surrey Place Healthcare & Rehabilitation - Bradenton, Florida Lenbrook - Atlanta, Georgia The Terraces at The Clare - Chicago, Illinois The Willows Health Center at Westminster Village - West Lafayette, Indiana Prestonsburg Health Care Center - Prestonsburg, Kentucky The Boston Home - Boston, Massachusetts The Oaks at Woodfield - Grand Blanc, Michigan Haven Homes - Maple Plain, Minnesota SSM Health DePaul Hospital - Anna House - Bridgeton, Missouri The Maplewood - Webster, New York Scotia Village - Laurinburg, North Carolina Anna Maria of Aurora - Aurora, Ohio Moravian Hall Square Health and Wellness Center - Nazareth, Pennsylvania Somerfield at The Heritage - Brentwood, Tennessee Ventana by Buckner - Dallas,Texas Goodwin House Alexandria - Alexandria, Virginia
Facility size of 100-149 beds:
Aliceville Manor Nursing Home - Aliceville, Alabama Friendship Village of Tempe - Tempe, Arizona Valley Healthcare Center - San Bernardino, California Beth Israel at Shalom Park - Aurora, Colorado Southington Care Center - Southington, Connecticut Westminster Point Pleasant - Bradenton, Florida A.G. Rhodes - Atlanta - Atlanta, Georgia Westminster Place - Evanston, Illinois Greenwood Village South - Greenwood, Indiana Nazareth Home - Louisville, Kentucky Landmark of Acadiana - St. Martinville, Louisiana Waldorf Center - Waldorf, Maryland Liberty Commons - North Chatham, Massachusetts Bay Bluffs - Emmet County Medical Care Facility - Harbor Springs, Michigan Country Manor Health & Rehabilitation Center - Sartell - Sartell, Minnesota Bethesda Southgate - St. Louis, Missouri Complete Care at Bey Lea - Toms River, New Jersey Belair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bellmore - New York Aston Park Health Care Center - Asheville, North Carolina Altenheim Skilled Nursing Facility - Strongsville, Ohio Paul's Run - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania White Oak of Newberry - Newberry, South Carolina NHC Place Cool Springs - Franklin, Tennessee St. Francis Nursing Home - San Antonio, Texas Bridgewater Retirement Community - Bridgewater, Virginia
Facility size of over 150 beds:
Hanceville Nursing & Rehab Center - Hanceville, Alabama Bella Vita Health and Rehabilitation Center - Glendale, Arizona Compass Health - Mission View Health Center - San Luis Obispo, California Life Care Center of Pueblo - Pueblo, Colorado Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center - Hamden, Connecticut River Garden Hebrew Home - Jacksonville, Florida A.G. Rhodes - Wesley Woods - Atlanta, Georgia DuPage Care Center - Wheaton, Illinois American Senior Communities - Greenwood Meadows - Greenwood, Indiana Thomson-Hood Veterans Center - Wilmore, Kentucky Health Center at Live Oak - Shreveport, Louisiana Hebrew Home of Greater Washington - Rockville, Maryland Life Care Center of West Bridgewater - West Bridgewater, Massachusetts Fraser Villa Skilled Care & Rehabilitation - Fraser, Michigan Mount Olivet Careview Home - Minneapolis, Minnesota Mason Pointe - Chesterfield, Missouri Jewish Home at Rockleigh - Rockleigh, New Jersey Jewish Home of Rochester - Rochester, New York Atrium Health - Huntersville Oaks - Huntersville, North Carolina O'Neill Healthcare - North Ridgeville - North Ridgeville, Ohio Trillium Place - Lancaster, Pennsylvania NHC HealthCare - Lexington - West Columbia, South Carolina NHC HealthCare - Johnson City - Johnson City, Tennessee Texhoma Christian Care Center - Wichita Falls, Texas Westminster Canterbury Richmond - Richmond, Virginia
For the full rankings and more information on the methodology, please visit newsweek.com/abnh-2025 .
About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

