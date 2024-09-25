Ambassador Enterprises Announces Vision For Christ-Centered Sports Campus In Auburn, Indiana

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ambassador Enterprises seeks partners with innovative ideas for Project Elite

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Led by Ambassador Enterprises (AE), Project Elite is a visionary endeavor to establish a Christ-centered sports campus in Auburn, Indiana. This transformative project aims to combine athletic excellence with character development rooted in faith, creating a positive and nurturing environment for of all ages. Ambassador Enterprises is actively seeking partners to help bring this impactful vision to life.

Project Elite leaders invite organizations and professionals with expertise and passion in areas of ownership, development, management, utilization, and finance to join this mission-driving effort. By combining resources and working together with partners, Project Elite aspires to create a world-class campus that will promote athletic achievement and serve as a foundation for personal and spiritual growth.

“Our vision is to foster a community where faith and sports come together to inspire and empower athletes beyond the field, equipping them to succeed in all aspects of life,” said Sherry Grate, senior vice president of public impact investing at Ambassador Enterprises.“We're looking for partners with creative ideas who can help bring this vision to reality. With the right partners, we can create a destination that uplifts individuals and contributes to the region's long-term success.”

Project Elite, located near the CR11A Interchange off Interstate 69 (I-69), is envisioned to become a family-friendly hub for Auburn and the surrounding communities and a destination for athletic-minded families across the region. It will catalyze economic development, attracting visitors, spurring growth in local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and retail stores, and creating new job opportunities.

“The Project Elite initiative is an exciting one for the City of Auburn, DeKalb County and Northeast Indiana. The proposed world-class sports complex is just another example of the continued growth we are seeing within our city. This project will not only boost Auburn's economy, it will provide lasting benefits for our residents and future generations,” said Auburn Mayor Dave Clark.

Indiana Rep. Ben Smaltz noted,“As a representative for Auburn and Northeast Indiana, I am an advocate of Project Elite and its vision to develop the former auction property in a way that improves the quality of place and will attract attention to our region from around the Midwest and beyond. Project Elite is not just investing in a sports complex; they are investing in a brighter future for Auburn and the entire region.”

Anton King, President and CEO of DeKalb County Economic Development, added,“Investments in quality of life, such as Project Elite, are vital to attracting and retaining top talent and businesses in our region. By supporting such catalytic projects, we create a dynamic environment that draws new and retains current residents and businesses while also promoting long-term economic vitality and community well-being.”

Ambassador Enterprises is currently issuing a Request for Interest (RFI) for Project Elite to identify partners who understand and share the vision. Potential partners are invited to submit a statement of qualifications to express their interest and commitment. AE seeks collaborators who are aligned with the Christ-centered mission and capable of contributing to the project's success through various roles, from ownership to utilization to operational management.

“Project Elite represents more than just a vision; it's a chance to make a profound impact on our region,” explained Grate.“We have intentionally called this a 'request for interest' because we are looking for partners and their ideas to fill a crucial role in turning this ambitious endeavor into a tangible plan. By joining forces, we can build a Christ-centered sports destination that promotes athletic excellence and personal growth and also stimulates economic development and enriches our community. Together, we have the opportunity to create a lasting legacy that will benefit Auburn and its surrounding communities for years to come.”

By securing partners aligned with this vision, Project Elite leaders believe they can create a transformative facility that embodies faith, community, and excellence in sports. For more information or to express interest in partnering with Project Elite, please contact Sherry Grate at ... or visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com/Project-Elite .

About Project Elite

Project Elite is an endeavor to create a Christ-centered sports campus in Auburn, Indiana. Ambassador Enterprises envisions a world-class complex that integrates athletic excellence with character transformation. Project Elite aspires to become a cornerstone of community enrichment and regional prosperity by creating a nurturing environment for athletes of all ages, stimulating local economic development, and enhancing the quality of life for Auburn, its neighboring communities, and the Northeast Indiana region. Through collaboration with innovative partners, AE seeks to turn this transformative vision into a lasting legacy of positive impact. Visit to learn more about the project.

About Ambassador Enterprises

Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns-eternal, cultural, and financial-engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for over $2.2 billion in annualized revenue and 5,000 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in partners, performance, and platforms. Visit to learn more.

