Afarak Group Reports A Fatality At Ilitha
Date
9/25/2024 11:01:18 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 15:55 London, 17:55 Helsinki, 25 September 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
AFARAK GROUP REPORTS A FATALITY AT ILITHA
The Company confirms with deepest regret an unexpected fatal accident at Ilitha in South Africa on 16 September 2024.
The investigations of the causes of the accident are continuing in situ and more information will be available once the investigations are complete.
Afarak Group extends its deepest sympathy with the Family of the worker.
Helsinki, September 25, 2024
AFARAK GROUP SE
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group SE
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, ..
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: .
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media
MENAFN25092024004107003653ID1108714504
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.