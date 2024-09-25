Mamata Scared Of BJP's Stance On RG Kar Issue, Says Suvendu Adhikari

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 25 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool leadership in West Bengal are scared by the manner in which the state BJP leadership has been carrying out protests over the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor on the premises of the state-run R.K. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata last month, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday.

"We have a single-point demand... the resignation of Mamata Banerjee and taking responsibility for the tragedy. Our entire movement is based on this demand that has made the Chief Minister scared and hence the administration is making all out efforts to suppress our movement," Adhikari claimed while addressing a protest rally on the issue at Hazra crossing in south Kolkata, which is less than 1 km away from the official residence of the Chief Minister at Kalighat.

Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had come under attack since the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

"A total of 57 BJP workers were killed in 2021 during the election phase. Again, 30 BJP workers were killed in the panchayat elections in 2023. Many of our elected panchayat members had to take shelter in the neighbouring states after that. After the Lok Sabha elections this year, as many as five of our party workers were killed," Suvendu Adhikari said.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP's West Bengal unit chief and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar said that despite all these attacks, the party is determined to continue with their protest movements on this issue.

"If such a ghastly crime could happen within a state-run hospital in Kolkata, then the conditions of women in the remote areas are easily understandable. What's worse is that the Kolkata Police tried to tamper with the evidence to shield those who are involved in the crime," Majumdar said.