Measurabl Announces Expansion Of Leadership Team, Promotion Of Maureen Waters To President

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl , the world's most widely-adopted ESG for real estate, has expanded its leadership team to include several new members, including the of Maureen Waters to the newly created role of President from her previous role of Chief Growth Officer. Other new leadership members include Sara Anzinger, SVP Capital Markets and ESGx, Vivek Ghosh, VP Product, Sara Maffey, SVP Managed Services, and Chris Zegal, SVP Marketing.



The new promotions and leadership team expansion coincide with achievement of a series of major milestones including the launch of Measurabl's Next-Gen Real Estate Sustainability Platform, major global partnerships with London Stock Exchange Group, Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, and Susteco, a Bosch company focused on creating a comprehensive smart building ecosystem across Europe and globally, a series of marquee customer successes in Europe and North America, and brand update.

“Maureen, and each new leader at Measurabl, has demonstrated superior customer service, innovative spirit, and teamwork, particularly over this last year of growth,” said Matt Ellis, Measurabl Co-Founder and CEO.“I am privileged to work with each of them and to affirm their extraordinary contributions with these promotions. I believe they are leaders not just for Measurabl, but our industry.”

With over 25 years experience in real estate services and investments, technology, and venture capital markets, Waters' career spans many facets of the industry. From Chief Strategy Officer at Cushman & Wakefield and Head of Real Estate at Bill Gates Investments to her role as President of Ten-X, and Partner at Metaprop. Her experiences on both the customer and services sides of the industry have enabled Waters to play a significant role in design and implementation of Measurabl's strategic plan to ensure an operationally integrated, customer-centered growth formula. Her ability to understand and deliver on customer needs has been central to Measurabl's ability to develop and deliver innovative solutions that exceed industry expectations.

Other, major Leadership Team promotions include:



Sara Anzinger, transitioning to SVP of Data Strategy and ESGx, will leverage her extensive background in real estate finance and sustainability to lead business model innovation, the ESGx incubator, data initiatives and coalition building with Measurabl's Capital Markets customer base. Her focus will be on the interconnectedness between real estate owners and their debt and equity investors who are demanding investment-grade data to drive capital allocation toward transformation of the existing building stock. Sara's experience in ESG and global financial markets, having worked with Fitch Ratings, GRESB and Royal Bank of Canada, contributed to her prior success leading the development and go-to-market strategy for Measurabl's data solutions focused on transaction due diligence, risk management, real estate securities and benchmarking.



Vivek Ghosh, promoted to VP of Product, will define and drive Measurabl's overall product strategy and roadmap in alignment with the broader Leadership Team. He brings over 12 years of SaaS product leadership and sustainability experience in real estate working for startups, scale ups, and public companies, including Enel, EnerNOC and most recently as Head of Product at Hatch Data. In his new role, he will position the Product Management & Design teams to deliver continuous, rapid innovation across Measurabl's platform by working closely with customers to ensure solutions meet evolving market needs.



Sara Maffey, promoted to SVP of Managed Services, will evolve Measurabl's advisory service delivery and enhance customer experience, as she continues to lead go-to-market strategy. Her impressive background includes deep experience throughout the built environment lifecycle from construction management at Turner Construction to commercial real estate at Cushman & Wakefield and Transwestern, where she served as a board member. Sara was previously a Presidential Management Fellow under the Obama Administration and Head of Corporate Strategy at PropTech startup, Local Logic. Her expertise in real estate strategy, building ecosystems and process efficiency will support Measurabl with its global expansion.

Chris Zegal, appointed SVP of Marketing earlier this year, is joining the Leadership team and has an expanded scope responsibility. Zegal will integrate the Marketing and Demand and Lead Generation teams, drawing on over two decades of experience in marketing strategy, demand generation, branding, and public relations. His real estate marketing leadership experience from Walker & Dunlop and Ten-X as well as Go-to-Market strategy experience from Marketbridge will be pivotal in driving Measurabl's growth and customer acquisition.



“Measurabl has prioritized customer service, product innovation, and talent development within our three year plan. In just this first year, I feel we've made significant strides in every regard. I am excited and privileged to work with this exceptional leadership team to drive the transformation of Measurabl and pursue our mission of sustainable real estate.” - Maureen Waters, President

“As a long-standing customer and member of the company's Customer Advisory Board, we are thrilled to see Measurabl accelerating the pace of innovation and progress toward achieving its strategic goals. With the latest platform release, Maureen's guidance and the new leadership team, Measurabl continues to advance the state of the art for sustainability technology in Real Estate.” - Ben Myers, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, BXP

“When we scanned the market for best-in-class partners for our smart-building ecosystem, Measurabl clearly stood out for the sophistication of its next-generation ESG platform and quality of thought leadership on sustainability. I have been impressed by the rapid strides Measurabl has made over the past year with Maureen's guidance and the new leadership team. We are thrilled to have Measurabl as a partner and anticipate much more to come as we expand together in Europe and beyond.” - Johanna Fuchs-Boenisch, Chief Executive Officer, Susteco

