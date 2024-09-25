Automatic Boarding Gates Market To Reach $132.8 Million, Globally, By 2032 At 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The automatic boarding gates market's growth is primarily driven by rising air passenger traffic, technological advancements in biometrics and RFID, and heightened security demands. Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, " Automatic Boarding Gates Market by Type (Single Unit Gates and Multiple Unit Gates), (Biometrics, Bar Code Reader, Electronic Ticketing, Computer Vision, RFID, Others) and End User (Airports, Railways, Bus Terminals and Sports Stadiums): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the automatic boarding gates market was valued at $85.1 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $132.8 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The automatic boarding gates market's growth is primarily driven by rising air passenger traffic, technological advancements in biometrics and RFID, and heightened security demands. In addition, the need for efficiency and reduced wait times at airports has also increased the adoption. The push for contactless solutions due to health concerns, alongside significant investments in airport infrastructure modernization, further fuels this market. These factors collectively enhance the boarding experience, streamline operations, and meet evolving passenger expectations, propelling market expansion. Download PDF Sample Copy: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $85.1 million Market Size in 2032 $132.8 million CAGR 5.1% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered Type, Technology, End User, and Region. Drivers Increasing passenger traffic Heightened focus on airport security Increase in demand for streamlined boarding processes Opportunities Expansion in developing regions with growing air travel infrastructure Advanced biometric technologies offering Restraint High Initial Investment

The multiple unit gates segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By type, the multiple unit gates segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automatic boarding gates machines market, due to its ability to handle higher passenger throughput, enhanced security features, and integration of advanced biometric technologies. This segment supports airport modernization efforts by offering flexibility and scalability, essential for accommodating increasing passenger volumes. Additionally, the demand for efficient, contactless boarding processes drives adoption, making multiple unit gates a preferred choice for improving operational efficiency and passenger experience at airports.

The biometrics segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

By technology, the biometrics segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automatic boarding gates market. This growth is driven by its ability to enhance security, streamline passenger processing, and meet the growing demand for contactless solutions. Advancements in biometric technologies, such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, improve accuracy and efficiency. Additionally, regulatory support and increasing adoption by airports aiming to modernize and enhance passenger experience drive the rapid growth of the biometrics segment in the near future.

The airports segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

By end user, the airport segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automatic boarding gates market. This growth is driven by increasing global passenger traffic, the need for enhanced security measures, and the demand for efficient, streamlined boarding processes. Airports are investing heavily in infrastructure modernization and advanced technologies, including biometrics and contactless solutions, to improve passenger experience and operational efficiency. Additionally, regulatory requirements for stringent security and the push for innovation in passenger handling further propel the rapid growth of this segment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

By region, Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow faster in the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, increasing air passenger traffic, and substantial investments in airport infrastructure and technology. Governments in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia are prioritizing the modernization of transportation hubs, driving the adoption of advanced boarding gate technologies such as biometrics and RFID. These efforts aim to enhance operational efficiency, security measures, and overall passenger experience amidst the region's economic expansion and rising middle-class travel demands.

Players: -

SITA

Gunnebo AB

Boon Edam

Materna IPS GmbH

NEC Corporation

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

Idemia

Kaba (Dormakaba Holding AG)

Vision-Box

IER Blue Solutions



