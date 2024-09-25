Palouse Fiber Packaging Premieres Sustainability-Focused R&D Program For SMB And Enterprise Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Palouse Fiber Packaging, LLC.

WA-based packaging startup leverages onsite tech and production capabilities for new partnership program and unique support service

- Kyler Lovgren, CEO & FounderPOMEROY, WA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amid ongoing polystyrene packaging bans in the Pacific Northwest, Palouse Fiber Packaging (PFP), the startup spearheading the development and production of a variety of wheat-based sustainable packaging products, today announced the debut of a new partnership program offering fully customized solutions for small to enterprise-scale businesses.According to a recent report from PDI Technologies, 80% of consumers are concerned about the environmental impact of the products they buy in 2024, up from 68% and 66% in 2023 and 2022. Over a third of them specifically think companies should be using sustainable packaging for their products. PFP's new partnership program aims to help businesses answer these calls, debunking myths about the commonly marketed“sustainability” of wood and PCR fiber products, and tackling the most common barriers to entry: cost, risk, time, and control over design.“Using the digital tech deployments, equipment and skilled staff we have in-house, we now have the unique ability to prototype, fully customize, and conduct initial testing on new products in a matter of days, not weeks,” said Kyler Lovgren, PFP CEO.“We've long known that long turnaround times and a lack of customization are two of the biggest obstacles preventing a mass transition away from plastic, and we're thrilled to be able to tackle both.”The new program will consist of wheat-based packaging with fully customizable forms, colorways, labeling, water resistance features, and other options. It is geared toward a wide variety of CPG and B2B industries, including food & beverage, nursery & horticulture, tech and apparel.As part of the newly expanded R&D initiative, PFP also announced the debut of a new Supply Side Support offering, intended to help customers prepare for future supply chain and regulatory changes by pre-designing temporary packaging replacements and sourcing alternative potential suppliers using the company's own facilities and robust industry network.“The aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdowns taught many of us a lesson about how quickly supply chains can shift, as well as how long they can take to return to normal,” said Lovgren.“As more companies make the switch to fiber packaging in the coming years, proactively seeking out diverse supplier channels will be essential to preventing the trouble so many industries faced during that time.”To explore a potential collaboration with Palouse Fiber Packaging or browse existing packaging products, visit or contact our development team at ....About Palouse Fiber PackagingPFP is at the forefront of alternative packaging innovation, offering customized, future-friendly molded fiber solutions to customers across a variety of industries. We're here to collaborate with visionary businesses seeking to enhance their ecological footprint and market appeal. By tailoring our in-house manufacturing process and locally-sourced supplier network specifically to PFP's wheat pulp mission, we're shaping a long-term environmental legacy with every compostable, wheat-based product we create.

Corby Hammond

Palouse Fiber Packaging, LLC.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.