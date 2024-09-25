Supercare Health® Honors World Lung Day With Increased Access To Life-Saving Respiratory Care Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading Respiratory Care Provider Offers Convenient and Cost Effective Programs that Reduce Hospital Readmissions and Improve Quality of Life

- Nicole Rodriguez, Director of Respiratory Care and Clinical ServicesCITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuperCare , a leading respiratory care and medical equipment provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, joins healthcare organizations around the globe in recognition of World Lung Day, an annual observance established by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies to raise awareness about lung health and promote better lung care. During this important awareness day and all year long, SuperCare Health remains committed to increasing access to care for patients battling lung, respiratory, and pulmonary conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, sleep apnea, neuromuscular disorders, and more.In honor of World Lung Day, SuperCare Health is spreading the word about three of their innovative programs designed to decrease hospital readmissions and help patients follow their prescribed treatment plans: iBreathe , iAmStrong , and BreatheWell. With iBreathe focused on respiratory conditions and iAmStrong dedicated to neuromuscular care, patients enrolled in these programs receive a customized menu of services that can include healthcare education, remote telehealth monitoring, prescription refills, resupply reminders, in-home equipment setup, personalized assessment tools, and around the clock access to a clinical care team. Additionally, BreatheWell helps patients manage their prescribed medication plans with prescription delivery, refill support, clinical chart monitoring, and real time counseling and coaching with experienced pharmacists. When combined with prescribed therapies recommended by overseeing clinicians, iBreathe, iAmStrong, and BreatheWell are proven to improve clinical outcomes with the long-term goal of not only saving lives but also reducing healthcare costs for patients and their families. These programs are vital to supporting the communities SuperCare Health serves as the prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions continues to rise, accounting for nearly 4 million deaths worldwide each year.With at least 550 million people affected by chronic respiratory conditions globally, SuperCare Health's work is more important now than ever. Says John Cassar, CEO and Owner of SuperCare Health,“Our impactful work truly transforms the lives of patients who are often on difficult healthcare journeys. No matter what we do, our mission will always be to improve lives while lowering the cost of care in the home. We continually strive to meet the ever-evolving needs of our patients, working to simplify complex patient care and uplift healthier and stronger communities.” Nicole Rodriguez, Director of Respiratory Care and Clinical Services, continues,“Our teams are dedicated to helping patients understand that early detection and treatment of respiratory conditions are crucial to saving lives. That's why we prioritize early intervention and remain committed to increasing access to essential respiratory care. It's all about giving our patients back their hope and happiness, improving their quality of life one family at a time.”To learn more about SuperCare Health and to enroll in one of our comprehensive respiratory care programs, visit us online. To explore our newest division, SuperCare Diabetes, check out our website. Speak with a SuperCare Health customer service representative by calling (800) 206-4880 or use our new and improved live virtual chat.###About SuperCare HealthSuperCare Health is a comprehensive, high-touch, high-tech, post-acute healthcare organization that manages patients with chronic conditions and provides a broad range of therapies, including ventilation, oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, medication optimization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, airway clearance and mobilization, enteral supplies, and more. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies combined with quality clinical services, SuperCare Health's services, programs, and products support cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined care coordination.

