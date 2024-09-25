Butter Launches Flower Product Line In New York's Burgeoning Cannabis Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This move marks the brand's first expansion outside of Michigan

FLINT, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- butter cannabis today announces it is launching its flower product line across retail in New York. This marks the cannabis innovator's first expansion outside of Michigan. Initially, butter's curated product selection will be available exclusively through The Agency, the premier cannabis dispensary with three locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York City. butter's expansion marks a historic move for the company as well as New York's burgeoning cannabis industry.

butter is a cannabis lifestyle brand who's focus is to make high quality products for all and in doing so, better society.

New York State legalized recreational use on March 31, 2021, through the Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act (MRTA), and premium cannabis is still in its infancy across the state. For butter, the Empire State was the ideal market for expansion.

"Entering the New York market was a natural next step for butter," says butter CEO Chris Klamkin. "I'm from New York, and the city's culture is just electric. The demand for cannabis is there, and we're excited to offer more avenues to positively enhance New Yorkers' lifestyles."

butter is known for producing innovative products with quality you can feel. The Travel Agency shares in butter's social impact mission and commitment to quality and transparency. The retailer offers a highly curated product selection, now including three hero products from butter:



1g pre-rolls

10-pack 0.5g pre-roll tins 1/8 jars of indoor-grown flower

butter is partnering with The Travel Agency for a pop-up at the All Things Go music festival from September 28 to 29 in Forest Hills, NYC. butter plans to partner with additional retailers and expand across New York State.

Outside of New York, butter products are available in Michigan at butter's Ann Arbor and Berkley dispensaries. For more information, visit: butterworld .

About butter:

butter is Michigan's premiere cannabis lifestyle brand and retail destination. Our mission is to unite people and plants and share the life-changing power of cannabis. Through a thoughtful curation of products, constant innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality, butter seeks to elevate the cannabis industry. We infuse honesty, transparency, and integrity into everything we do-for a better world.

