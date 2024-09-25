OCTOBER IS RAYNAUD's AWARENESS MONTH

REDDING, Conn., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raynaud's Awareness Month, observed in the U.S. every October, aims to shed light on a common but often misunderstood medical condition that affects millions of people worldwide. This year's theme, "Breaking the Ice on Raynaud's," focuses on educating the public about Raynaud's phenomenon and breaking down the stigma surrounding it.

Raynaud's "I'm Feeling Blue" Video

Breaking the Ice on Raynaud's Infographic

Raynaud's phenomenon is a disorder that affects blood vessels, primarily in the fingers and toes, causing them to constrict in response to cold temperatures or stress. This loss of blood flow can result in episodes of numbness, tingling, and color changes in the affected areas, often turning them white or blue from lack of oxygen to the digits before returning to normal once warmed up.

Despite its prevalence, Raynaud's is often overlooked or dismissed as a minor inconvenience. However, for those living with the condition, it can have a significant impact on their quality of life. Simple tasks like holding a cold drink or reaching in the freezer can trigger symptoms, leading to discomfort and frustration.

By raising awareness and promoting a greater understanding of Raynaud's phenomenon, we hope to empower those affected by the condition to seek proper diagnosis and treatment, according to Lynn Wunderman, founder and chair of the Raynaud's Association . Early intervention can help manage symptoms and prevent complications, resulting in improved overall well-being and quality of life.

Throughout the month of October, organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate in awareness-raising activities, such as posting information on social media, hosting educational events, and sharing the Raynaud's Awareness Month graphic that communicates not only Raynaud's symptoms, but also the Association's mission of bringing warmth and comfort to those living with Raynaud's. By coming together as a community, you'll help break the ice surrounding this condition and create a warmer and more understanding environment for all.

To learn more about Raynaud's phenomenon, visit or follow the Raynaud's Association on social media @raynaudsorg. To take a quiz to determine if you might have Raynaud's, go to .