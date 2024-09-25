OKX Wallet Launches 'Avalanche Defi Season' Campaign Featuring A 15,000 AVAX Reward Pool

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , global Web3 company, has issued updates for September 25, 2024.



OKX Wallet Launches 'Avalanche DeFi Season' Campaign Featuring a 15,000 Reward Pool

OKX Wallet today announced the launch of 'Avalanche DeFi Season ,' offering eligible users the opportunity to claim from a reward pool of 15,000 AVAX.

The campaign aims to reward OKX Wallet users who USDT and to Aave or Benqi via this with bonus AVAX tokens - in addition to any base annualized earnings.

This campaign aligns with OKX Wallet's broader strategy to support diverse blockchain ecosystems, providing users with access to a wide range of DeFi opportunities. For further details, visit this campaign page.

