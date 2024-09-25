AI Powered Heart Imaging Solutions Improve Heart Care With A Cheaper, Faster Alternative To Mris

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Heart remains the leading cause of death worldwide, highlighting the critical need for advanced cardiac imaging. The global ultrasound equipment market, projected to grow from $7.8 billion in 2021 to $12.9 billion by 2028 , underscores the need for innovative solutions.

Current imaging technologies present a paradox. Cardiac %MRI (cMRI) - the current standard for complex heart conditions - is expensive, complex, and often inaccessible. Traditional %Echocardiography , while more accessible, can produce inconsistent results, especially when assessing the right ventricle.

Specific patient populations also face unique challenges. An estimated 13.3 million people worldwide live with Congenital Heart Defects , requiring regular monitoring. Up to one-third of cancer patients undergoing %Chemotherapy experience cardiotoxic effects. Conditions like Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) demand precise assessment of right ventricular function.

These challenges call for a solution that combines the accuracy of cMRI with the accessibility of echocardiography. The medical community needs a fast, affordable, and highly accurate method for 3D heart visualization to improve early diagnosis and treatment across various cardiac conditions.

Enter Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. : a Toronto-based company that's revolutionizing the field of %CardiacImaging . Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: $VPT) and OTCQB (OTC: $VPTDF), Now being used in key hospitals in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Europe, Ventripoint is at the forefront of applying Artificial Intelligence to echocardiography and whole-heart imaging. Their mission is clear: to improve outcomes for cardiac patients of all ages worldwide by giving everyone access to affordable and accurate heart scans.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.: Putting the Heart into AI

At the core of Ventripoint's innovation is the VMS+ system , a groundbreaking technology that is proven to be a fast and affordable alternative to cMRI. This system leverages a proprietary %AI based approach called Knowledge Based Reconstruction (KBR) to transform standard 2D echocardiograms into detailed 3D volumetric images. The result is a tool that provides cMRI levels of accuracy with scans that can be taken in minutes, at a fraction of the cost of an MRI and significantly more patient-friendly.

Ventripoint currently offers two products: VMS+ V3, which connects to any 2D echo machine and generates 3D cardiac measurements with accuracy equivalent to cardiac MRI, and VMS+ Software for 3D Echo and MRI , a workstation solution that creates a 3D model of all 4 chambers of the heart from images generated by any commercially available 3D echo or MRI machine.

The VMS+ system offers numerous benefits: bed-side point-of-care, no pre-scan dietary restrictions or sedation, and being significantly faster and less expensive than cMRI, saving precious health care dollars and staff time. It works with sparse data, generating results from echo studies that would otherwise need to be repeated.

The potential market for Ventripoint's technology is substantial. With 7.1 million echocardiograms performed yearly in the U.S. alone, and a potential for 41,600 ultrasound systems across the USA, Europe, UK, and Canada, the company is looking at an estimated $2 billion market opportunity . This includes applications in Congenital Heart Defects, chemotherapy-induced cardiotoxicity, right ventricle pathologies such as Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, and more.

Ventripoint's growth strategy includes leveraging the validation of VMS+ evidenced by over 60 research papers and references, accelerating adoption by driving awareness of benefits within routine clinical practice, pursuing B2B relationships with imaging, structural heart, and therapeutic vendors, and expanding into Asian markets through distribution, joint venture, and manufacturing partnerships.

A Tenured Leadership

Behind this innovative technology is a team of experienced professionals . Led by President and CEO Hugh MacNaught, the management team includes Strategic Partnerships Executive Bart Hendriks and Strategic Sales Leader Scott Hammerling. The board of directors, chaired by Dr. George Adams, brings together a wealth of experience in medical technology, finance, and business development.

Running the Numbers

As of the latest available information , VPT has 156.8 million shares outstanding, with a recent share price of CDN$0.175 and a market cap of CDN$27.5 million. The company is currently raising CAD$3M in growth capital to support the commercialization of VMS+ V4.0.

The Path Ahead

Looking ahead, the VPT team is committed to continuous improvement. Plans are in motion to enhance VMS+ to simplify clinical workflow, introduce new visualization tools, and improve standardization of analysis. Future applications include assessment of cardiotoxicity effects of chemotherapy and improved diagnosis of pulmonary hypertension.

Ventripoint also plans to use the proceeds of its ongoing private placement to expand marketing outreach, sales, and customer support in North America, Europe, and the UK and to establish commercial relationships in Asia.

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of %HeartDisease , companies like VPT offer a glimpse into a future where advanced cardiac imaging is fast, accurate, and accessible to all. By putting the power of AI into cardiac imaging, Ventripoint is not just solving a technological problem – it's potentially saving lives.

About Ventripoint

%VentripointDiagnostics Ltd. (TSXV: VPT; OTCQB: VPTDF ), a Toronto-based medical technology company, develops and commercializes innovative %CardiacImaging solutions. Its flagship product, the VMS+ system, uses proprietary AI-based Knowledge Based Reconstruction (KBR) technology to transform 2D echocardiograms into detailed 3D volumetric images, providing cMRI-equivalent data more quickly and cost-effectively. The VMS+ system measures volume and function of all four heart chambers, enhancing standard ultrasound machines. Adopted by leading medical centers globally and validated in over 60 studies, Ventripoint's technology addresses a potential $2 billion market opportunity in cardiac imaging.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or offer. The accuracy of the information is not guaranteed. Consult with your financial advisor before making any decisions relating to Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. or any other company named herein. Unauthorized use, disclosure or distribution of this article is prohibited. Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. is not liable for errors or omissions in this article. This article is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. No information in this article should be construed as individualized investment advice. A licensed financial advisor should be consulted prior to making any investment decision. We make no guarantee, representation or warranty and accept no responsibility or liability as to its accuracy or completeness. Castle Rising assumes no warranty, liability or guarantee for the current relevance, correctness or completeness of any information provided within this article and will not be held liable for the consequence of reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or any omission. Yolowire has been compensated eight hundred dollars by Castle Rising for distribution of this Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. press release. Furthermore, we assume no liability for any direct or indirect loss or damage or, in particular, for lost profit, which you may incur as a result of the use and existence of the information, provided within this article. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. Yolowire was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.