Digital Thread Market Worth $36.81 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The region has the largest share of the digital thread

owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies such as loT, Al, and cloud computing indispensable to deploying digital thread solutions. Innovation and technology-driven industries have a very high concentration in the region, and this encourages the use of digital threads. Added to that, the huge industrial and base- aerospace, automotive, pharmaceuticals- continuously keeps demand high for digital threads given enhancements to be achieved in efficiency, quality, and integration of complex processes.

The report profiles key players in digital thread companies

such PTC (US), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), Dassault Systemes (France), Rockwell Automation (US), Autodesk, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), AVEVA Group Limited (UK), SAP (Germany), General Electric (US), Accenture (Ireland) and others.

