Astara Capital Partners Announces New Head Of Business Development

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astara Capital Partners ("Astara"), an operationally-focused private equity firm that invests in middle companies, is pleased to announce that Sarah Robson has joined the firm as Head of Business Development. Based in New York, Sarah will be responsible for leading the firm's deal origination and marketing efforts and will work closely with the team to accelerate sourcing efforts.

"We are excited to welcome Sarah to the team to lead our business development effort. She has a long history in private equity, and outstanding long-term relationships throughout the private equity ecosystem that complement our existing team" said Michael Ranson, Founder and Managing Partner of Astara.

Prior to joining Astara, Sarah's worked at several private equity firms in Business Development including Five Arrows, Comvest Partners, and Atlantic Street Capital.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging & converting, food, building products, residential & facility services, industrial manufacturing, distribution & related services, IT & business services.. More information about Astara can be found at

.

