Virtualization is providing more space for enterprises and colocation centres, making more space for cloud computing and providing a bigger platform to share with their clients. The increase in usage of web hosting, virtualization, and cluster computing is due to reduced cost, efficient delivery service, wider reach, flexibility, scalability, and management of multiple infrastructures at once.

Increased Adoption by Colocation Service providers

Growing adoption of colocation solutions and services owing to the rising volume of big data is leading to a rise in the demand for colocation, which, along with a growing focus on low power consumption, is boosting the adoption of data centres blade servers for reducing overall cost, while increasing their virtual space for providing their clients with more storage space and better networking solutions. The enterprise segment will also grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for storage space, networking, and security. This makes enterprises use data centre blade servers for higher efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

High demand from the healthcare industry

Data accumulation is aided by the digitization of consumer health records into electronic medical records (EMR). Data centres are becoming increasingly necessary due to the latest advancements in medical equipment and the modernization of legacy operating systems. Examples of these advancements include personnel management and the improvement of patient response systems. Data centre cooling is thus required as a result of this need for data centres.

The evolution of healthcare shortly will centre on reengineering clinical care and operations around digital health, with widespread and immediate use of advanced analytics and data to accomplish these objectives. Such accomplishments would necessitate the storage of vast amounts of data, which would fuel the demand for data centre blade servers during the projection period.

Due to several benefits, including the ability for patients from any location to access the necessary physician, telemedicine is becoming more and more popular. Because the regularly scheduled visits are changed, it is an efficient method that saves money and time while generating a lot of data and highlighting the need for data centres.

High initial investment

The high initial cost associated with purchasing a blade server unit impedes market expansion. Installing sophisticated devices in small quantities can also be expensive. As a result, the cost factor is very important for market expansion.

North America is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period

The region is transitioning from storage on individual devices and systems to core clouds and network edges. A recent survey conducted by Intel Security indicates that the number of businesses utilizing hybrid cloud services alone has increased thrice. It can be very advantageous that cloud providers are boosting security and enabling stronger, more reliable systems in businesses. Moreover, the area's businesses are making huge funds towards building AI frameworks, calling for immediate processing of enormous data volumes collected in real-time.

Key Attributes: