Data Center Blade Server Industry Research 2024 - Global Forecasts From 2024 To 2029: Increasing Use Of Cluster Computing And Web Hosting & High Demand From The Healthcare Industry Fueling Growth
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Blade Server market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data centre blade server market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.90%, reaching a market size of US$31.707 billion in 2029 from US$19.622 billion in 2024
The demand for data centre blade servers is increasing due to the growing focus on low power consumption and high productivity in the existing infrastructure. Its market growth is driven because of less physical space and energy usage, providing more processing power in less space, which further deducts the primary expenses for the enterprise.
The increasing computer density, business optimization needs, and virtualization are also reasons for the growing demand for data centre blade servers. Companies are increasingly demanding data centre blade servers to streamline their IT operations and speed up their service delivery. The increasing adoption of virtualization applications, increasing load on data centres, and effective utilization of data centre space are also key drivers for the data centre blade server market.
Increasing Use of Cluster Computing and Web Hosting
The increasing requirement for storage space and connectivity worldwide with its branches, clients, and vendors through the network will provide businesses with better accessibility and wider reach to their customers. The virtualization segment will witness a substantial CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications like augmented reality (AR).
Virtualization is providing more space for enterprises and colocation centres, making more space for cloud computing and providing a bigger platform to share with their clients. The increase in usage of web hosting, virtualization, and cluster computing is due to reduced cost, efficient delivery service, wider reach, flexibility, scalability, and management of multiple infrastructures at once.
Increased Adoption by Colocation Service providers
Growing adoption of colocation solutions and services owing to the rising volume of big data is leading to a rise in the demand for colocation, which, along with a growing focus on low power consumption, is boosting the adoption of data centres blade servers for reducing overall cost, while increasing their virtual space for providing their clients with more storage space and better networking solutions. The enterprise segment will also grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for storage space, networking, and security. This makes enterprises use data centre blade servers for higher efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
High demand from the healthcare industry
Data accumulation is aided by the digitization of consumer health records into electronic medical records (EMR). Data centres are becoming increasingly necessary due to the latest advancements in medical equipment and the modernization of legacy operating systems. Examples of these advancements include personnel management and the improvement of patient response systems. Data centre cooling is thus required as a result of this need for data centres.
The evolution of healthcare shortly will centre on reengineering clinical care and operations around digital health, with widespread and immediate use of advanced analytics and data to accomplish these objectives. Such accomplishments would necessitate the storage of vast amounts of data, which would fuel the demand for data centre blade servers during the projection period.
Due to several benefits, including the ability for patients from any location to access the necessary physician, telemedicine is becoming more and more popular. Because the regularly scheduled visits are changed, it is an efficient method that saves money and time while generating a lot of data and highlighting the need for data centres.
High initial investment
The high initial cost associated with purchasing a blade server unit impedes market expansion. Installing sophisticated devices in small quantities can also be expensive. As a result, the cost factor is very important for market expansion.
North America is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period
The region is transitioning from storage on individual devices and systems to core clouds and network edges. A recent survey conducted by Intel Security indicates that the number of businesses utilizing hybrid cloud services alone has increased thrice. It can be very advantageous that cloud providers are boosting security and enabling stronger, more reliable systems in businesses. Moreover, the area's businesses are making huge funds towards building AI frameworks, calling for immediate processing of enormous data volumes collected in real-time.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 136
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $19.62 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $31.7 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Featured
Super Micro Computer, Inc. Dell Inc. Intel Corporation Oracle Corporation Cisco Systems, Inc. Hitachi Vantara LLC IBM Lenovo AVADirect Custom Computers Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Market Segmentation:
By Function
Web Hosting Virtualization Cluster Computing
By End-User
Colocation Providers Cloud Providers Enterprises
By Geography
North America USA Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Israel Others Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Thailand Indonesia Others
