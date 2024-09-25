India Carbon Black Market Forecasts 2024-2029: Increasing Penetration Of Specialty Black And Demand From Automotive Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Carbon Black market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian carbon black is valued at US$84.179 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.57% to 2029
India is a major automobile market globally, with its production capacity and overall economic growth. The major drivers for the carbon black market are increased demand for the production of rubber tires, rising application of specialty carbon, and expanding application in multiple industries. They are used for general coloring for resins and films. Resins are used in automobile bumpers, wire coverings, and steel pipe linings. This application requires weather resistance in particular. Carbon black provides stable resistance for electronic equipment-related material, thus used in many equipment manufacturing.
Increasing demand for automotive tires is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period
The country's major demand for carbon black has been from the production of tires. The carbon black is used to manufacture improves the abrasion resistance and strength of tires. Carbon black rubber mixtures have become standard industry practice for tire manufacturers. According to the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association, the production of 2/3 Wheeler Tyres (motorcycle and scooter) has been 1076.68 (lakhs) and 1146.28 (lakhs) in 2022 and 2023; this was an increase of 15% and 6%, respectively, from the previous year. The 2/3 Wheeler is a commonly used vehicle from every section of society in the country. These tires are produced domestically. The demand would likely increase due to increased consumption of new vehicles in the market.
Increasing market penetration of specialty black
Specialty black solutions provide black pigment for exceptional color and properties, including UV protection, viscosity, and conductivity. These are applied in plastics, coatings, inks, and niche applications. The specialty black gives rise to a higher surface area and tinting strength. Specialty carbon blacks are used in many applications and products, such as printing inks, coatings, plastics, fibers, paper, metal carbides, construction, insulation, and fireproofing. With the increased economic activities and demand for different products increasing, so does the need for specialty black products in the market.
Growing applications in different industries:
Carbon black is used in different industries and will grow in the future. The use of carbon black will also increase. It is used as newspaper inks, printing inks, Indian inks, and paints. It has been used as the black pigment for inkjet ink/toners. Carbon black is also used to color resins and films. Further, using carbon black in coatings and paints protects against ultraviolet rays and the de-coloring effect.
Carbon black has electric conductivity and is used as conductive filler, mixed in plastics, elastomers, paints, adhesives, films, and pastes. These are required to prevent electric conductivity for static electricity. The corresponding use of consumer products would increase the country's carbon black demand.
Increasing demand for automotive tires Increasing market penetration of specialty black Growing applications in different industries
Companies Featured
Atlas Organics Private Limited Birla Carbon BKT Carbon Cabot Sanmar Ltd.(Cabot Corporation) Continental Carbon Company Epsilon Carbon Private Limited Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd PCBL (Phillips Carbon Black Limited)
