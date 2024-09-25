ASTM Unveils Europe's First Green And Hi-Tech Highway At Climate Week NYC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ASTM Group, the world's second-largest operator of motorway networks under concession and a global player in the of major infrastructure works and applied to infrastructure, brings its innovative "Highway of the Future" project to Climate Week NYC.This project for the A4 Turin-Milan will be unveiled at the NEST Climate Campus from September 24-26. The forum highlights sustainability initiatives, including circular practices, environmental technologies, and renewable energy solutions. Organized in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), alongside the Consulate General of Italy in New York, this event underscores Italy's commitment to fostering sustainable infrastructure and addressing climate change on a global scale.Umberto Tosoni, CEO of ASTM, commented:“We are honored to represent Italy at a globally significant event such as Climate Week NYC, which offers us the opportunity to contribute to shaping a more sustainable future for the benefit of all. At this event, we will unveil our vision for the Highway of the Future: connected, sustainable, and technologically advanced. This project will serve as a tangible example of how infrastructure can evolve to minimize environmental impact, enhance safety, and optimize mobility through smart, integrated solutions. We also see this infrastructural model as one we can introduce to the U.S. concession market, which we are monitoring closely, with a particular emphasis on the emerging highway Express Lanes.”"Highway of the Future" Project: A4 Turin – MilanThe "Highway of the Future" represents more than just a road-it reflects a bold, innovative vision for sustainable mobility. By integrating cutting-edge technology with a focus on environmental stewardship, the project aims to create a transportation system that is more efficient, safer and delivers an improved experience for travelers. The A4 Turin-Milan corridor, spanning almost 80 miles, will be transformed into one of the most advanced digital, resilient, and sustainable highways in both Italy and Europe. This project will serve as a model for ecological and digital transition, positioning the A4 as a living laboratory for future-forward infrastructure development.The New Road SurfaceThe new pavement is created using a compound of graphene, polymer additives, and selected hard-to-recycle plastics (such as toys, fruit crates, and baskets). Additionally, 70% of the material from the existing pavement is reused, significantly reducing the need for new natural aggregates to just 30% compared to traditional maintenance methods. This new surface will reduce energy consumption by approximately 90 million kWh (-30%), which is equivalent to the annual energy needs of about 30,000 households. It will also cut CO2 equivalent emissions by 40.45 million pounds (- 38.5%), comparable to the carbon absorption of roughly 115,000 trees.Moreover, compared to traditional paving methods, this project will reuse approximately 3.3 million pounds of hard plastics (equivalent to the weight of over 1,200 cars), save nearly 50.7 million pounds of bitumen, and prevent the extraction of around 1.06 billion pounds of raw materials from quarries, resulting in a 40% reduction in non-renewable materials used.Rainwater Collection and Reuse SystemThe first-ever rainwater collection and reuse system has been installed along the highway. This innovative infrastructure is designed to efficiently capture rainwater, which will be stored in reservoirs for future use. The collected water will be reintegrated into the highway's ecosystem, providing resources for toll stations and nearby service areas for everyday cleaning operations. Additionally, these water reserves will be available for external entities located near the system for industrial purposes and potentially for agricultural use.Technology in MobilityThe project includes the expansion of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) communication systems, and traffic monitoring technologies, and the enhancement of structural monitoring with advanced sensors. Additionally, dynamic weigh stations will be deployed to better manage heavy vehicle traffic, along with wrong-way detection systems and technology for monitoring environmental conditions and hazardous materials.

