Mitchel Chargo, Attorney Specializing In Cannabis, To Speak At Lucky Leaf Expo In Albuquerque On Sept. 27

Mitchel Chargo, a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, represents cannabis businesses, licensed applicants, hemp-derived businesses, and cannabis-adjacent companies in the Minnesota cannabis market.

Chargo will lead a session on the intersection of cannabis and commercial real estate.

- Mitchel Chargo, partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLPMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mitchel Chargo, a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP and a leading attorney representing cannabis businesses, license applicants, and cannabis-adjacent companies, will be a featured speaker at the Lucky Leaf Expo in Albuquerque. Chargo's presentation will take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 2nd St. NW, on Friday, Sept. 27, at 10:40 a.m.The Lucky Leaf Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 28. The event caters to cannabis industry professionals and businesses. More information is available at .Chargo's session, titled“The Intersection of Cannabis and Commercial Real Estate,” will explore the relationship between leasing commercial real estate and cannabis operations. He will emphasize the important considerations commercial landlords and tenants must make before entering lease negotiations for commercial space intended for use in cannabis operations."Understanding the nuances of leasing or purchasing real estate, cannabis licensing, and operations is crucial," said Chargo. "Knowing the risks and rewards upfront can help business owners and investors make informed decisions when planning to purchase or develop property for cannabis sales. Commercial real estate forms the foundation of any successful cannabis business, and I look forward to sharing my insights with Lucky Leaf Expo attendees."Lucky Leaf Expo is a premier provider of B2B events for the cannabis industry, offering opportunities for networking, research, and insights. The expo attracts top professionals across various sectors, from cultivation and extraction to retail, compliance, and media. Designed for executives, entrepreneurs, and consumers alike, the event showcases cutting-edge developments in the fast-growing cannabis market.About Mitchel ChargoMitchel Chargo of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP is an experienced attorney representing cannabis businesses, licensed applicants, hemp-derived businesses, and cannabis-adjacent companies in the Minnesota and Arizona cannabis markets. With nearly three decades of law firm and in-house general counsel legal experience, he represents Native American-owned cannabis entities, manufacturers, cultivators, retailers, and real estate companies in emerging cannabis markets with an overarching goal of creating a robust and compliant industry. Mitchel leads with integrity and brings a“get-it-done” approach to his work, playing a pivotal role in the advancement of the Minnesota cannabis industry. For information, linkedin/in/mitchchargo or hinshawlaw .

