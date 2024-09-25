ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin Look To Build On Home Advantage As Mohammedan SC Seek First Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Two-time winner Chennaiyin FC take on debutant Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor here on Thursday, hoping to capitalise on home advantage and build on the winning momentum. The Marina Machans had notched a fantastic 3-2 away victory against Odisha FC in their season opener, whereas Mohammedan SC drew 1-1 with FC Goa to secure their first point in the ISL.

After winning on the road against the Juggernauts, Chennaiyin FC will be pleased to return home since they have won five out of the last seven games that have played in this stadium. Their positive performances in their own backyard were the bedrock of their promotion to the playoffs last season.

On the other hand, debutants Mohammedan Sporting Club, who have impressed with their attacking play in the previous match, are still chasing their maiden victory in the ISL.

This will be Mohammedan SC's first away game in ISL. In just their second game in the ISL, Mohammedan attempted 15 shots from inside the 18-yard box, the most by any side in an ISL game without winning since NorthEast United FC in December 2023 (17 shots inside the box v Hyderabad FC in a 1-1 draw). Their tendency to attack the opposition's defence from a close distance will keep the Chennaiyin FC backline on their toes.

Coyle addressed the upcoming fixtures for Chennaiyin FC, underlining that regardless of wherever they play, their intention is to take all three points from every contest.“We keep that focus and mentality that I always speak about. Seven of our first ten games are away from home. So, whether it's home or away, we go to play for the win,” Coyle claimed.“We will continue to work on physical conditions”

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov has expressed pride at the confidence with which his players have taken to the ISL, hoping that they work on their physical conditions to prepare well for the coming games.

“My players have shown amazing football and (marked) their attendance in the ISL with a good combination of confidence,” he said.“But now we have not enough time. We have an away match (against Chennaiyin FC). We will continue to work on physical conditions,” Chernyshov added.