Wildlife Conservation's Heroes And Heroines Announcing The Finalists Of The NBN Awards For Wildlife Recording 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) We are delighted to announce the 35 individuals and organisations who have been short-listed as Finalists of the NBN Awards for Wildlife Recording 2024. The winners will be announced on Thursday 21 November, at the NBN in Liverpool.

This year there are two new categories of awards – the NBN Lifetime Achievement Award and the NBN Verifier's Award – and we were pleased to receive 60 nominations spanning all seven Award categories:



NBN Lifetime Achievement Award 2024

NBN Verifier's Award 2024

NBN Award for Terrestrial Wildlife Recording 2024

NBN Award for Marine Wildlife Recording 2024

NBN Group Award 2024

NBN Newcomer Award 2024 NBN Young Person's Award 2024 (open to individuals aged 11-20)

Lisa Chilton, CEO of the NBN Trust, says:

“We can't overstate the importance of the work that wildlife recorders and verifiers do! Monitoring how different species are faring in different parts of the country is vital to our conservation efforts and reversing biodiversity loss.

“Many wildlife recorders and verifiers are unpaid volunteers, who give their time and expertise freely, and also encourage others to get involved. The NBN Awards are our way of saying a heart-felt thank you to the 'unsung-heroes' of the UK's wildlife recording community.

“We also thank the people who took the trouble to nominate these incredible individuals and wildlife groups for the various NBN Awards – without these nominators, we'd have no awards. Finally, a big thank you to our Award Sponsors - whose support is hugely appreciated.”

Finalists of the NBN Lifetime Achievement Award 2024



Lin Baldock (from Dorset, England)

Charlotte Bolton (from Dorset, England)

Graham Calow (from Leicestershire, England)

Stuart Crofts (from South Yorkshire, England) Roger Morris (from Surrey, England) and Stuart Ball (from Northamptonshire, England)

Finalists of the NBN Verifier's Award 2024





Mark Cubitt (from West Lothian, Scotland)

Alyson Freeman (from Lincolnshire, England)

Stuart Roberts (from Wiltshire, England) and Matt Smith (from Berkshire, England) Barry Warrington (from East Yorkshire, England)

Finalists of the NBN Award for Terrestrial Wildlife Recording 2024



Katty Baird (from East Lothian, Scotland)

Dave Bentley (from Greater Manchester, England)

Rebecca Lewis (from Midlothian, Scotland)

Paul Taylor (from Ceredigion, Wales) Lisa Williams (from Staffordshire, England)

Finalists of the NBN Award for Marine Wildlife Recording 2024



Lin Baldock (from Dorset, England)

Charlotte Bolton (from Dorset, England)

Nic Coombey (from Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland)

Steven Farquhar (from County Antrim, Northern Ireland) Diane Westwood (from Norfolk, England)

Finalists of the NBN Group Award 2024



Amphibian and Reptile Groups of UK (ARG UK) – UK-wide

Heartwood Forest wildlife monitoring group – from Hertfordshire, England

MammalWeb – UK-wide

Penwith Wildlife Recorders' Group (PWRG) – from Cornwall, England Trent Valley Wildlife Recording Group – from Staffordshire, England

Finalists of the NBN Newcomer Award 2024



Karen Fry (from Nottinghamshire, England)

Charlotte Shenkin (from Jersey, Channel Islands)

Margaret Stevens (from Leicestershire, England)

Helen Whitehead (from West Midlands, England) Kayleigh Woodhouse (from Nottinghamshire, England)

Finalists of the NBN Young Person's Award 2024 (open to individuals aged 11-20)



Henry Colnet ( 13 years old, from Suffolk, England)

Holly Doherty ( 19 years old, from Inverness, Scotland)

Max Loraine ( 14 years old, from Midlothian, Scotland)

Aoife ( 18 years old, from County Down, Northern Ireland)

Niamh ( 16 years old, from County Down, Northern Ireland) Ben Rumsby ( 18 years old, from Essex, England)

Sponsors of the NBN Awards for Wildlife Recording 2024



This year we are indebted to seven organisations for their generous support:

for sponsoring prizes for the NBN Lifetime Achievement Award and for the NBN Verifier's Award.for sponsoring prizes for the NBN Young Person's Award and for the NBN Newcomer Award.for sponsoring prizes for the NBN Award for Marine Wildlife Recording, the NBN Award for Terrestrial Wildlife Recording and the NBN Group Award.for sponsoring the prize in the NBN Group Award.for sponsoring prizes for the NBN Young Person's Award, the NBN Newcomer Award, the NBN Award for Marine Wildlife Recording and for the NBN Award for Terrestrial Wildlife Recording.magazine for sponsoring a prize for the NBN Newcomer Award.for sponsoring a prize for the NBN Young Person's Award.

Notes to Editors:

We're a small charity with a big plan – to make data work for nature. For more than 20 years we've been making wildlife data accessible, to support better decisions about the natural world and to connect people with nature.

We manage the NBN Atlas , the UK's largest repository of publicly available biodiversity data – holding over 300 million records of 50,000 plus species – from ladybirds, red squirrels and toads through to rare lichen, fungi and endangered insects.

We also manage iNaturalistUK , as well as supporting the National Biodiversity Network – the UK's largest partnership for nature. It is a collaboration of around 200 organisations committed to sharing UK wildlife data and making it easily available – using the NBN Atlas: nbnatlas

Members of the National Biodiversity Network include some well-known organisations, such as the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), the National Trust, Butterfly Conservation and the Woodland Trust, as well as lesser-known groups such as Longhorn Beetle Recording Scheme, Riverfly Partnership and Outer Hebrides Recording Group, to name just a few.

The one thing that unites everyone involved in the Network is their desire for high-quality wildlife data to provide a robust evidence base for environmental decision-making. Data providers share their biodiversity data via the NBN Atlas : nbnatlas

2. By“wildlife recording” we mean the surveying of wildlife in one's local area and submitting records of these sightings to a local or national wildlife organisation or relevant app.

3. Background of the NBN Awards for Wildlife Recording

The National Biodiversity Network Trust set up this national award scheme in 2015, in partnership with the Biological Records Centre and the National Forum for Biological Recording . It was called the UK Awards for Biological Recording and Information Sharing and has evolved into the NBN Awards for Wildlife Recording that we have today.