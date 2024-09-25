Azerbaijan And Serbia Discuss Military-Technical Relations
Date
9/25/2024 10:09:15 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
On September 25, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Assistant
Minister of Defense of Serbia for Material Resources, Mr. Nenad
Miloradovic within the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International
Defense exhibition ADEX held in Baku, Azernews
reports.
Weapons and equipment displayed at the booth of the state
company Yugoimport SDPR of Serbia were inspected.
The meeting at the booth noted that relations based on strategic
partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia are at a high level and
emphasized the importance of further developing joint military
cooperation.
The sides discussed the current state of relations and prospects
in the military-technical field.
MENAFN25092024000195011045ID1108714284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.