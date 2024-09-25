Azerbaijan And Serbia Discuss Military-Technical Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On September 25, the of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Assistant Minister of Defense of Serbia for Material Resources, Mr. Nenad Miloradovic within the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense ADEX held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Weapons and equipment displayed at the booth of the state company Yugoimport SDPR of Serbia were inspected.

The meeting at the booth noted that relations based on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia are at a high level and emphasized the importance of further developing joint military cooperation.

The sides discussed the current state of relations and prospects in the military-technical field.