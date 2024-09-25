عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And Serbia Discuss Military-Technical Relations

Azerbaijan And Serbia Discuss Military-Technical Relations


9/25/2024 10:09:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On September 25, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Assistant Minister of Defense of Serbia for Material Resources, Mr. Nenad Miloradovic within the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense exhibition ADEX held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Weapons and equipment displayed at the booth of the state company Yugoimport SDPR of Serbia were inspected.

The meeting at the booth noted that relations based on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia are at a high level and emphasized the importance of further developing joint military cooperation.

The sides discussed the current state of relations and prospects in the military-technical field.

MENAFN25092024000195011045ID1108714284


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search