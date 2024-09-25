Azerbaijan, Slovakia Sign Agreement To Abolish Double Taxation
Date
9/25/2024 10:09:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
In 2023, the "Agreement between Azerbaijan and the Slovak
Republic on the elimination of double taxation and prevention of
tax evasion concerning income taxes" was signed, with the document
expected to enter into force on January 1, 2025,
Azernews reports.
Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov made this announcement at
the Azerbaijan-Slovakia business forum held in Baku, stating, "This
agreement will further improve the business environment between the
countries."
He further noted that the first meeting of the Joint Working
Group on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia took
place today, where the parties agreed to strengthen their efforts
across various fields to elevate their economic collaboration,
emphasizing that "we have all the necessary conditions for
this."
