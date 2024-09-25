Kuwait Deputy FM Discusses Ties, Regional Issues With Saudi Ambassador

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received on Wednesday the Saudi Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad Khaled Al-Saud, discussing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries in all sectors, regional and international issues. (end) nma

