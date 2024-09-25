X GAMES RETURNS TO ASPEN AND EXPANDS WINTER SEASON WITH NEW STREET STYLE PRO EVENT AT COPPER MOUNTAIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) X Games Street Style Pro, Dec. 20 - 21, 2024; X Games Aspen, Jan. 23 - 25, 2025

DENVER, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2024/25 winter season begins, X Games announces its return to Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass for the 24th consecutive year, as well as the addition of a new X Games Street Style Pro event at Copper Mountain in collaboration with U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

X Games Aspen 2025

Overview during SuperPipe Practice at 2024 X Games Aspen in Aspen, CO. ©Joshua Duplechian/X Games

X Games will return to Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass with some of the world's best action sports athletes competing in ski and snowboard events January 23-25, 2025. X Games Aspen 2025 will feature men's and women's ski and snowboard competitions in the disciplines of Superpipe, Slopestyle, Big Air, Knuckle Huck, and Street Style. In addition to sporting events, X Games Aspen 2025 welcomes the return of special music appearances each night and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets to X Games Aspen 2025 will be general admission and fans will have the option to upgrade their tickets with multiple hospitality options which include added perks and experiences. More information on scheduling, music, and ticket availability will be announced soon. To be among the first to purchase the limited number of tickets available and discover the thrilling lineup of music appearances, fans can sign up for the exclusive X Games Aspen 2025 ticket waitlist at xgames.

X Games Street Style Pro

The first event of the newly announced partnership between X Games and U.S. Ski & Snowboard will be the X Games Street Style Pro at Copper Mountain, running Dec. 20-21. This event will complement the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at the same venue. The X Games Street Style Pro will feature nighttime competitions and musical appearances, enhancing the daytime halfpipe events with a vibrant party atmosphere. The evening of Dec. 20 will showcase emerging talent from the U.S. Revolution Tour, U.S. Ski & Snowboard's development series, who will compete for a spot in the pro final on Dec. 21. Competitions will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening, followed by a concert. Music details will be announced soon.

With the new partnership in place between X Games and U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the winners from both the halfpipe and street style contests will earn automatic invites to X Games Aspen 2025. The event will be free and open to the public in addition to being streamed live at xgames .

Additional details for X Games Aspen and X Games Streetstyle Pro will be forthcoming and available on

About X Games:

Since its inception in 1995, X Games became the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world's best action sports athletes against the backdrop of each individual host city. Over the past 29 years, X Games has organized the world's premiere action sports events around the globe, complemented by top musical performances, year-round content and fan experiences.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard:

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic and Paralympic National Governing Body of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Started in 1905, the organization now represents nearly 250 elite skiers and snowboarders competing on 10 teams: alpine, cross country, freestyle moguls, freestyle aerials, snowboard, freeski, nordic combined, ski jumping, Para alpine and Para snowboard. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit



About Aspen Skiing Company:

With roots dating back to 1946 and a division of Aspen One, Aspen Skiing Company owns and operates four mountains-Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk-creating premium, sustainable, and transformative experiences in recreation, culture, and nature. In addition, the company runs the award-winning Aspen Snowmass Ski & Snowboard School, Four Mountain Sports rental and retail shops, and a collection of sustainably sourced on-mountain food and beverage outlets. Aspen Snowmass encompasses 5,680 acres of skiable terrain across four mountains, more than 40 ski lifts and more than 410 trails. Aspen One is the parent company of Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality and Aspen Ventures and leverages its influence across all of its business units to advance climate action, community engagement and racial justice. For more information, visit

About Copper Mountain Resort:

Located just 75 miles west of Denver, Colo., Copper Mountain, the Athlete's Mountain, offers an experience that inspires adventure, elevates ambition and empowers progression. During the winter, Copper's world-class naturally divided terrain provides skiers and riders access to over 2,500 acres of high alpine adventure that's designed to challenge, inspire and empower every type of athlete. Each summer, the mountain transforms into a progression playground for hikers, mountain bikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Three centralized pedestrian villages provide a vibrant atmosphere complete with slope-side lodging, dining, shopping and activities. Copper Mountain is home to Woodward Copper and the U.S. Ski Team Speed Center which facilitate year-round training for every level of athlete. Copper Mountain is the Official Training Center for U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes leading up to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Copper Mountain is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio and an Ikon Pass partner. POWDR is a family-owned adventure lifestyle company (TM) that believes there is nothing better for your soul than to spend time with the people you love, doing the things you love.

Media Contacts:

X Games

Grace Coryell, [email protected]

Lauren Machen, [email protected]

Alex Hughes, [email protected]

Aspen Skiing Company - Jeff Hanle, [email protected]

U.S. Ski & Snowboard - Courtney Harkins, [email protected]

Copper Mountain Resort - Olivia Butrymovich, [email protected] .

