MDCE / Infinite Auctions Enters Partnership With Leading Music And Entertainment Auction House To Scale And Expand Operations.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MESA, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies / Infinite Auctions LLC. (OTC:

MDCE) is excited to announce a significant partnership with Gotta Have Rock and Roll, one of the premier auction houses specializing in and entertainment memorabilia. This marks the start of strategic partnerships that will expand our presence in the $492.6 billion collectibles market, according to Decipher research.



This zero cost partnership brings a wealth of benefits, positioning Infinite Auctions for accelerated growth in both its private sale and auction divisions. Profitable joint deals have already been completed, with more lucrative deals in development.

The benefits of this partnership are as follows:

.

Dramatically increases sales leads with a combined industry reach

This collaboration could significantly boost revenues by expanding private sales opportunities, as our customer bases align to source and sell memorabilia. Both companies will prioritize their own revenue growth, with all collaborative deals featuring profit sharing. This partnership serves as a valuable secondary effort, increasing the likelihood of closing deals. Gotta Have Rock and Roll is a leading name in the music and entertainment space, offering a higher volume of memorabilia each year than industry giants like Julien's and Christie's.

.

Enhances financial flexibility with partner support for high value memorabilia deals

By aligning with our new partner, Infinite Auctions will benefit from increased financial flexibility with access to funding support for privately brokered six and seven figure transactions, enabling the company to facilitate larger and more lucrative deals with high profile collectors as well as other high profile auction houses. Gotta Have Rock and Roll has been a successful auction house since their inception in 2008 bolstering a resume with several million dollar sales and an eight figure inventory that would rival any music and entertainment museum.

.

Increases industry reach and customer diversity

This collaboration opens the door to a wider audience of collectors and enthusiasts leading to the increased overall diversity by incorporating music, film, and entertainment categories into our sales profile, Infinite Auctions will engage new customer segments and appeal to a more diverse audience of collectors. This broader customer base will drive growth in both auction participation and consignment volume, enhancing the company's ability to capture higher prices and a larger share of the collectibles market.

Marshall Perkins , CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions, shared his excitement about the partnership:"This is a major step forward in our company's evolution. Gotta Have Rock and Roll's CEO Dylan Kosinski is well connected and extremely motivated. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy of growth and diversification in the half trillion dollar memorabilia industry."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions

Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions is an online auction platform that specializes in high-end sports memorabilia, collectibles, and investment-grade assets. The company's mission is to offer unique, valuable items to collectors worldwide through both public auctions and private sales.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated.

Contact Information:







infiniteauctions

[email protected]

SOURCE Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED