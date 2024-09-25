United Steelworkers Union Applauds BC NDP’S Critical Mineral Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is applauding the BC NDP's initiatives to strengthen British Columbia's critical mineral production that were announced by Premier David Eby.



The announcement, made in Terrace, B.C., included the launch of a new Critical Minerals Office, a commitment to expediting project permits and the re-commitment of BC Hydro and infrastructure investments to support the development of the Northwest sector. The initiatives also included a new union-led training program to ensure the province has the skilled workforce required to capitalize on these opportunities.

“We are at a pivotal moment where critical minerals are not only key to B.C.'s economic future but are essential to powering a low-carbon economy,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada.

“This platform announcement will enable B.C. to develop these resources while implementing a more-efficient permitting process that will accelerate project approvals, advance economic reconciliation and strengthen partnerships with First Nations. It will also secure good-paying, unionized jobs for British Columbians.”

The USW commended the BC NDP for its commitment to working with unions to build the future of B.C.'s mining and processing industries.

“This is what we've been asking for and the BC NDP is taking a significant step forward by recognizing the importance of union-led training programs. These programs will ensure that British Columbians are not only employed but upskilled and trained to meet the growing demands of the critical minerals and mining sectors in the province,” said Lunny.

“The USW looks forward to working with a re-elected BC NDP government to build a skilled workforce, attract investment and ensure B.C. remains competitive in this global industry. Together, we can build a strong economy of tomorrow and ensure our members have the skills to contribute to that vision,” Lunny added.

Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada