A2Z And Nayax Capital Sign Framework Agreements To Enable Global Financing For The Sale/Lease Of Cust2mate Smart Carts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp . ("A2Z") (NASDAQ:AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ), a global leader in innovative solutions, today announced it has signed global framework agreements with Nayax Capital, (“Nayax Capital) , whereby Nayax Capital will enable financing for the sale or lease of Cust2Mate smart carts enabled with Nayax's complete solution.

This announcement is further to the company's press release on September 10, 2024 announcing the formation of a joint venture with Nayax Ltd. to mutually promote the sales of A2Z Cust2Mate's smart cart solution integrated with Nayax's payment solution for on-cart payments. The joint venture announcement can be read here .

Under the terms of the framework agreements, Nayax Capital will enable retailers to pay or lease the Cust2Mate smart carts that are sold as part of a comprehensive solution, which includes Nayax's payment, management and loyalty solution, in monthly installments. The framework agreements cover the A2Z Cust2Mate's smart carts, charging solutions, and IT infrastructure upgrades, as needed, for customers around the world including Europe, North America and Latin America. Any financing extended is subject to individual terms and conditions and approval by Nayax Capital and is non-recourse to A2Z.

Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z, stated,“We have teamed up with Nayax Capital to help merchants grow by making it easier for retailers around the globe to adopt our smart cart solution. With a readily available financing option, approved retailers can move quickly to implement our smart carts and begin realizing tangible benefits to their operations and improve the shopping experience for their customers.”

Mandy Tan

Swan Consultancy

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.