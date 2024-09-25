Printed Bollard Covers Revolutionise Urban Space With Custom Branding Bollard Covers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enhance Your Space with Custom Bollard Covers

Enhance Safety with Sleek Square Bollards

Protect And Style With Convenient Slip-Over Solutions

Stand Out with Unique Triangular Designs

Printed Bollard Covers are revolutionising urban design with unique slip-over options, combining functionality with eye-catching visual branding.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where attention is the currency, Printed Bollard Covers play a game-changer move with innovative and attention-grabbing bollard covers, optimising urban space to capture eyeballs. When the urban population suffers from content overload, excessive screen time, and crowded advertising everywhere, it becomes almost impossible for businesses to cut through the noise so they can actually make the audience pay attention.

Amidst all this, we witness this brand returning to basics, harnessing the power of good-old old-fashioned print advertising. Even though many businesses expect to go all digital, the Printed Bollard cover is a living testament to the fact that innovation outsmarts norms, in this case, digital advertising. The clever and creative use of bollards through slip over bollard covers pulls in the pedestrians as the unexpected nature of attention-grabbing advertising envelops their attention and curiosity.

Meet The Creative Brain Behind The Vision Of Printed Bollard Covers

“ Urban infrastructure isn't merely for functional application but also contributes to the aesthetics of public spaces. My vision is to bring innovation into visual print advertising through our slip-over bollard covers, making it exciting for foot traffic and effective promotional practices for businesses. We want to make the world a much more fun place to be around, not a boring and dull concrete jungle.” - Ravi Patel.

Ravi Patel founded the Printed Bollard Covers in London when he came across a potential opportunity to leverage bollards as advertising real estate. Their expansive product catalogue achieved a high success rate in brand awareness and lead generation, which speaks volumes about their merit.

His journey includes exploring the next-gen technology for printing high-quality and long-lasting covers that can thrive to tell the story. Over the years, he doubled down on the gaps of print advertising and explored the potential of bollards being an untapped, effective real estate for grabbing attention from countless foot traffic.

Custom Bollard Covers For Maximising Brand Visibility

Printed Bollard Covers is one of the renowned bollard printing and signage solution brands offering a comprehensive range of high-quality bollard covers. For business, it opens up a non-conventional yet highly effective door for customer acquisition and brand awareness.

The versatility of their products is eminent with three primary product types:

Triangular: High-quality, durable, and vibrant triangular bollard cover with pre-applied double-sided adhesive tape that is quick to apply. The impressive range of templates and design with customisation make them impactful in their messaging.

Square: Transform the urban space with square bollard covers , making them visually appealing and sharp with custom-designed covers. Brands leverage foot traffic through the bollard display, attracting potential customers.

Slip-Over: Custom slip over bollards are perfect for high-traffic areas and available for personalisation with brand logos and promotional messaging. These are innovative additions where brands install between bollards as a durable branded barrier, gaining exposure and attention.

The brand's core belief lies in optimising functionality and practicality for aesthetics. They continuously invest in creative designs and innovate to push boundaries on the visual branding capabilities of public real estate.

Their bollard covers, wraps, signage, and printing solutions mark the benchmark for the industry in terms of quality, creativity, and versatility.

Bollard Printed Covers aims to transform the world into a canvas!

The bollard printing brand aims to“set new standards of urban safety and design”, says Ravi Patel, adding, "We believe that by combining protection with creativity, we can transform the way people interact with public spaces, giving a whole new meaning to offline advertising.”

Looking ahead to the bright future, the company plans to expand its dominance beyond London, targeting more and larger urban areas across the United Kingdom and Europe with heavy footfalls and high purchasing power.

Ravi Patel, the proud owner, foresees a world where advertising, aesthetics, and creativity in urban spaces blend so seamlessly that pedestrians imagine walking on a canvas of stories.

Taking one step at a time, for now, the brand wants to develop partnerships with local councils, city planners, architects, designers, artists, and business owners to bring them together for greater possibility. They first aim to integrate innovative bollard covers into public spaces nationwide, enhancing safety, improving aesthetics, and bringing eyeballs to retailers.

Printed Bollard Covers leads the urban space advertising game, upscaling to much more elaborate public fixtures, boards, and hoardings. They don't just plan to go big but also intend to explore creative, unexpected advertising space and opportunities, balancing the functionality and visual dynamics at best.

