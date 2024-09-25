Milking Automation Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.53 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Milking Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Milking Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The milking automation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.97 billion in 2023 to $1.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to labor shortages in dairy farming, increasing dairy herd sizes, demand for improved milk quality, focus on animal welfare, rising dairy production requirements, government support and incentives.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Milking Automation Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The milking automation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on sustainable and efficient farming practices, expansion of dairy farming in emerging markets, rise in precision livestock farming, cost savings through automation, advanced milk quality monitoring.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Milking Automation Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Milking Automation Market

Increasing demand for dairy products is expected to boost the growth of the milking automation market going forward. A dairy product refers to anything derived from milk, including butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, condensed and dried milk, and any other foodstuffs. As the demand for milk and related dairy products is expected to increase in the upcoming years, only automation can successfully and efficiently foster the industry's growth potential, so the increasing demand for dairy products is ultimately boosting the milking automation market.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Milking Automation Market Share ?

Key players in the market include Afimilk Ltd., DeLaval, GEA Group AG, Nedap N.V., Allflex Livestock Intelligence, BouMatic LLC, Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP, Dairymaster, BECO Dairy Automation Inc., AMS-Galaxy-USA, Dairy Automation Pvt. Ltd., Fullwood Packo Ltd., Merck and Company, Solutions laitières Inc., S.A. Christensen & Co., SCR Dairy Inc., Tetra Laval International SA, A DUE Spa, Alfa Laval AB, Krones AG, SPX Flow Inc., ProLeiT AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Dairy Conveyor Corporation, Cache Valley Creamery, Cass-Clay Creamery, Country Delite Farms, Country Fresh, Craigs Creamery, Cumberland Dairy.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Milking Automation Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products such as rotary milking systems to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A rotary milking system is an advanced technology used in the dairy industry for milking cows in a highly efficient and automated manner.

How Is The Global Milking Automation Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Farm Size: Small, Medium, Large

3) By Species: Dairy Cattle, Goat, Sheep

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Milking Automation Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Milking Automation Market Definition

Milking automation refers to a system in which milking is carried out without the direct involvement of an operator. Milking automation systems are used to automate all of the tasks involved in the milking procedure to milk and manage the cow.

The major offerings in milking automation are hardware, software, and services. Hardware refers to the physical parts of the device or its delivery mechanisms that allow the software's written instructions to be stored and executed. Milking automation is used on farms of various sizes, including small, medium, and large farms. Various species are involved, such as dairy cattle, goats, and sheep.

Milking Automation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global milking automation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Milking Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on milking automation market size, milking automation market drivers and trends, milking automation market major players and milking automation market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Milking Machines Global Market Report 2024



Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2024



Dairy Testing Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Driving the Future of Defense: Military Truck Market Insights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.