13,327 Panchayats In Punjab To Vote On Oct 15

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 25 (IANS) Punjab's state Election Commission on Wednesday announced that to 13,327 panchayats to be held on October 15.

Announcing the election schedule, Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary said the nominations would be filed from September 27 to October 4. There will be 19,110 polling booths. The expenditure limit for the sarpanches is Rs 40,000, while for panches Rs 30,000.

Chaudhuri said with the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for gram panchayat elections came into force, which will remain in force till the completion of the electoral process.

He said as per the election schedule, the period for filing of nominations by candidates will commence on September 27 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the offices of the Returning Officers.

The last date for filing nominations will be October 4. He said no nominations will be accepted on September 28 owing to a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers would take place on October 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 7 up to 3 p.m.

Sharing more details, he said the poll will be held on October 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the use of ballot boxes.

The polled votes will be counted on the same day at the polling station itself, after the completion of polling of votes.

Furthermore, polling, wherever required, would be held for 13,237 sarpanches and 83,437 panches.

The total electorate is 1,33,97,922 registered voters, comprising 70,51,722 men, 63,46,008 women and 192 others.

He said about 96,000 personnel would be deputed on election duty and 23 senior IAS and PCS Officers would be appointed as general observers in the districts so as to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls.