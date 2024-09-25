Sewa Pakhwada: Blood Donation Camp Organised In Navi Mumbai; Pledge Taken For Organ Donation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) A blood donation camp was organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) along with various leaders of Jain religion and other communities in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. The event saw the coming together of various communities congregating for the blood donation drive and also taking a pledge for organ donation.

The event, organised as part of Sewa Pakhwada campaign, was aimed at raising awareness about the need for voluntary blood donations and about the importance of organ donation.

The blood donation camp was attended by leaders from the Jain community including Acharya Lokesh Muni (the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and the World Peace Center) and Sanjay Upadhyay, General Secretary, Jain Samaj Mumbai.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu, also attended the camp during which a collection of more than 300 units of blood.

On the occasion, members of various communities lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in promoting religious tourism and national identity and said that his initiatives have strengthened India's cultural heritage and made a positive impact on India's business landscape.

Commending the Prime Minister for getting Ram Mandir constructed, they said this shows PM Modi's commitment for preserving India's cultural legacy.

They said PM Modi's vision for heritage sites will transform India's tourism landscape as it is already attracting tourists from all over the world.

Lauding PM Modi's initiatives like Jain circuit, members of the community said that Prime Minister has given recognition to the Jain community's contributions with Padma Awards.

Women members of various communities said PM Modi serves as the catalyst for women's empowerment as he has taken initiatives to empower women with his transformative policies. They said PM Modi's initiatives and schemes have brightened the future for women in India.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and IMF Convener, Satnam Singh Sandhu said: "Teachings of our Tirthankaras (gurus or preachers of Jainism) have gained a new relevance in the time when, globally, many countries are getting into wars. PM Modi has been projecting the principles of truth and non-violence on the global fora as a solution to the problems of the divided world."

"More than 25 crore poor people had been lifted out of poverty in such a short span for the first time since Independence which shows PM Modi's efforts to serve the people of all communities without discrimination. The outlook of the world towards India has transformed in past 10 years and it has instilled pride in every citizen. The sole aim of 'nation first' which was reflected in the policies and decisions of PM Modi-led government," Sandhu added.

Acharya Lokesh Muni said: "PM Modi has increased the pride of India in the whole world. He talks about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and Sabka Vishwas. Pluralistic culture is the specialty of our country. 'Sarv Dharam Sambhav' (all religions are equal) is its basic mantra. Today, in the Sewa Pakhwada, everyone has taken this pledge. Along with this, a pledge of organ donation has also been taken. My only request is that everyone should join this yagya of service and give their own contribution in it."

Sanjay Upadhyay, General Secretary of Jain Samaj Mumbai, said: "PM Modi's initiatives like Jain Circuit, Ayodhya Circuit, etc., have promoted India's religious heritage at the global level and people from all over the world are coming to India for religious tourism. This has not only created a distinct identity for the country but our country has also got economic benefits."

Prakash Ashok Pirmal, a local resident who donated blood, praised the work done by PM Modi in the last 10 years.

"PM Modi is developing not only the Jain community but all communities. He is moving forward by taking all communities along. PM Modi considers all communities as one. We are all one, all are Indians, we do not have to be divided into different religions or castes," he said.