Frontline Heroes Office: Unwavering Support for Frontline Professionals

Abu Dhabi: In celebration of the World Social Responsibility Day observed globally on September 25th each year, the Frontline Heroes Office (FHO) reaffirmed its dedication to social responsibility. This renewed commitment emphasizes the organization's ongoing efforts to support and empower frontline professionals, recognizing their critical role in society.



FHO emphasized that social responsibility is a fundamental pillar of the leadership's strategy, highlighting its commitment to promoting the well-being, recognition, and development of all frontline professionals who go above and beyond to protect the health and safety of the UAE community.



"Our goal is to build a brighter and more sustainable future for all our frontline heroes and their families. This involves introducing more initiatives aimed at enhancing their quality of life. We are committed to supporting and empowering them by collaborating with our partners in government and private entities to create and implement programs that address their needs,” FHO added.



