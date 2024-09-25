Superbrands 2024 Honours Thirty-Four of UAE's Leading Brands at Prestigious Annual Tribute Event

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 24, 2024: Superbrands, the independent authority and arbiter of branding, successfully hosted its 20th Annual Superbrands Tribute Event, honouring 34 of the UAE's most distinguished brands. The prestigious event took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, and celebrated the remarkable achievements of these influential brands, recognizing their significant contributions to the market and their continued commitment to excellence in branding.

The 2024 Superbrands awards testify to each brand's remarkable quality, innovation, and credibility. Being awarded the Superbrands status is a prestigious recognition, symbolizing a brand's leadership and reputation across industries. This year, a select group of brands joined the exclusive Superbrands club, further establishing their dominance in the UAE’s competitive landscape.

“This event is not just to celebrate the brands themselves but also to celebrate the people - the leaders, the teams and the communities who are the heart and soul of every brand.” said Mike English, said Mike English, Director of Superbrands Middle East.

The tribute event was attended by industry leaders, influencers, and visionaries, offering a unique platform for networking and knowledge sharing while applauding the outstanding achievements of the honoured brands.

The rigorous selection process involved an evaluation by the UAE Brand Council and online voting by over 2,000 senior managers and marketing professionals. Brands were assessed on criteria such as market presence, customer perception, innovation, and overall impact in their respective sectors.





