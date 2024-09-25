Cineverse's 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' FAST Channel Now Available On LG Smart Tvs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LG Channels offers free 24/7 access to hundreds of hours of the fan-favorite animated series and movies

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS ), an innovative streaming and entertainment company, today announced the launch of its Yu-Gi-Oh! free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) on LG Channels , LG's free streaming service.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! FAST channel brings fans all over the world a full catalog of their favorite anime series, including nearly 400 hours of episodes spanning iconic titles like Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS, and the movie Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions.

LG Channels is available on LG Smart TVs from 2016 and newer and can be accessed by pressing the dedicated key on the LG Magic Remote or through the home screen.

"We've seen extraordinary growth for the Yu-Gi-Oh! FAST channel, and bringing it to LG Smart TVs is another exciting milestone for us," said Marc Rashba , Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Cineverse. "Expanding onto LG Channels allows us to further immerse Yu-Gi-Oh! fans in the rich universe of the series, while offering our advertising partners a highly engaged, loyal audience."

The Yu-Gi-Oh! FAST channel has proven highly successful as Cineverse began expanding its distribution earlier this year. In fact, the Yu-Gi-Oh! FAST channel saw a 368% increase in minutes viewed in July compared to its May launch on one other platform.

LG Channels viewers can also enjoy programming stunts year-round, such as the recent Labor Day marathon dedicated to Seto Kaiba, the hardest working duelist in Yu-Gi-Oh! history.

And coming soon: Duel-O-Ween, a spine-chilling Halloween marathon featuring the most supernatural episodes of Yu-Gi-Oh! Experience the high-stakes Shadow Games, where losing a game of cards can mean losing your soul.

Yu-Gi-Oh!

is a global phenomenon that began as a manga series and has since expanded into a multimedia empire that includes trading card games, animated television shows, movies, and video games. The franchise has captivated audiences for decades, boasting millions of dedicated fans around the world.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse .

ABOUT LG ELECTRONICS USA

LG Electronics

USA, Inc., based in

Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a

$68 billion

global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In

the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow.

.

