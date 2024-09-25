FLEXSCREEN REACHES LICENSING MILESTONE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen, maker of the world's first and only flexible window screen, announced its first licensing milestone today. Eighteen months ago, FlexScreen, in partnership with Erdman Automation, rolled out its new automated line, a state-of-the-art, ergonomic manufacturing solution that increases productivity, decreases costs, and makes manufacturing FlexScreen available to window manufacturers for the first time. Already, 25 licensees have signed agreements and currently are or will soon begin producing FlexScreen in-house safer, faster, and with fewer employees. Interest and excitement about this innovation were so high that 30% of the current licensees signed contracts before the first machine was completed. Licensees include some of the most prestigious names in the window industry, including MITER Brands, Harvey, ProVia, PGT, Sierra Pacific, Vinylmax, and ScreenFab.

"When I first introduced my flexible window screen prototype, window manufacturers showed great interest in making it themselves, but the initial FlexScreen technology was complicated and expensive,"

said Joe Altieri, Inventor & CEO of FlexScreen. "The introduction of our award-winning automated manufacturing line has opened new doors for us, window manufacturers, and the industry as a whole. It's a real honor to partner with some of the country's largest and most respected window manufacturers, and I'm excited for what the future holds."

At this year's GlassBuild show in Dallas, the full FlexScreen line will be on display and producing live. In addition, FlexScreen will debut its new FS600 modular mini line. This smaller, more budget-friendly line was created to serve companies that make less than 600 screens per shift, creating an even broader market.

FlexScreen appeared on Shark Tank in 2020, winning a deal with Lori Greiner. Company growth skyrocketed, and they were featured again in a Shark Tank Update where Lori said, "Our goal with FlexScreen is to replace the window screen industry completely." Of this particular milestone, Lori had this to say, "FlexScreen is one of the most innovative household products we've seen on Shark Tank. Licensing the manufacturing technology was the next logical step in making FlexScreen the industry standard. I'm excited to be a part of history in the making and proud to partner with Joe and his amazing team."

About FlexScreen

FlexScreen

is the world's first and only flexible window screen. With its patented design,

FlexScreen

offers a simple and elegant solution to old-style aluminum window screens, providing homeowners with a seamless and unobstructed view. Made with high-quality materials and precision engineering,

FlexScreen

is easy to install, easy to clean, and built to last.

FlexScreen

appeared on the hit reality show Shark TankTM in 2020, where they got a deal with Lori Greiner, who called

FlexScreen

"the best better mousetrap" she had ever seen in The Tank. Because of their explosive growth, the company was featured a second time in a Shark TankTM update in 2021. For more information, visit

flexscreen.

SOURCE FlexScreen

