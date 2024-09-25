Visionary 401 Expansion Could Serve Ontarians For Generations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaughan, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential and Civil Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) commends the Ontario for its bold step toward easing congestion in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) with the launch of a technical evaluation for the proposed Highway 401 tunnel expressway. This project, designed to significantly reduce gridlock, represents an innovative approach to infrastructure and will play a crucial role in supporting the movement of goods, economic growth, and improving quality of life.

“Congestion in our region isn't just a nuisance-it's a crisis impacting businesses, people's daily lives, and their health and well being,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO.“Other jurisdictions regularly use tunneling technology to address similar challenges. This expressway proposal shows that Ontario is ready to be proactive and innovative in finding solutions that benefit everyone.”

RCCAO is committed to supporting the government throughout the feasibility study, bringing the expertise and technical knowledge of its members to the table.“We will collaborate with the government to ensure this project is executed efficiently and achieves its intended goals,” said Todorova.

RCCAO has long advocated for infrastructure solutions that address the needs of today while anticipating the challenges of tomorrow. The GTHA already loses $11 billion annually due to gridlock, and the proposed expressway will help reverse these trends, making travel faster, reducing bottlenecks, and enabling the smooth transport of goods across the region.

While we are fully supportive of exploring this innovative expressway solution, it is equally important to maintain focus to advance other critical infrastructure projects, such as Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass, and the Ontario Line. These initiatives remain vital to reducing congestion, enhancing economic productivity, and ensuring Ontario's continued growth.

RCCAO remains a dedicated partner in Ontario's critical infrastructure development and will continue to advocate for forward-thinking solutions that address the province's pressing needs.

RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews to comment on this monumental announcement.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 61 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.

