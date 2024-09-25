Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Wednesday’s session steady

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened Wednesday trading at 10,033.67 points, reflecting a slight uptick of 0.04 percent, or 3.94 points, from the previous close. This marginal increase comes after a period of consistent gains, highlighting the ongoing stability in the Turkish stock market. Investors appear to maintain a cautious yet optimistic outlook, as the continues to show modest improvements. Despite broader global economic challenges, Türkiye’s remains resilient with steady performance indicators.



On the previous day, the BIST 100 index had experienced a more notable rise of 1.44 percent, closing at 10,029.73 points. This gain was accompanied by a significant daily transaction volume of 101 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to roughly USD2.99 billion. The increase in both the index and transaction volume suggests growing confidence in the market, driven by various factors including domestic economic policies and investor sentiment. Analysts have been observing the BIST 100 closely as it navigates the current economic climate, with particular attention to how external factors might influence future trends.



In terms of foreign exchange rates, as of 10:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT), the US dollar was trading at 34.1380 Turkish liras, while the euro stood at 38.1990 liras. Additionally, the British pound was exchanging at 45.7130 liras. These exchange rates reflect ongoing fluctuations in the global currency markets, with the Turkish lira continuing to face pressure against major currencies. Investors and economists are keeping a close watch on these rates as they play a crucial role in determining the purchasing power and import-export balance of the Turkish economy.



Meanwhile, commodity prices showed significant activity as well, with the price of one ounce of gold trading at USD2,653.98. The price of Brent crude oil was around USD74.10 per barrel, indicating moderate stability in energy markets. Gold, often seen as a safe-haven asset, continues to attract attention amid global economic uncertainties, while oil prices remain a critical factor for both energy-importing and energy-exporting countries. These commodities, together with the exchange rates and stock market trends, paint a complex picture of the Turkish economy's interactions with global financial movements.

