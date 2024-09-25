Urvashi Rautela Narrates An Interesting Episode From ‘Mahabharata’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Urvashi Rautela shared photos of her favorite spot from her ongoing spiritual journey.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi, who has 73 million followers, shared her pictures and narrated an interesting story from the mythological epic Mahabharata.

The 'Skanda' actress wrote,“Back at my Fav place (with orange heart) Once in Mahabharata, Bhima was proud of his strength. At that time Hanumanji broke the ego of Bhima. The place where Bhima and Hanumanji met is still situated near Uttarakhand. This place is known as Hanuman Chatti".

In the pictures, Urvashi is seen seeking blessings from Lord Hanuman and reading about the shlokas from Mahabharata and their sacred meanings.

Earlier, Urvashi shared a clip from the Kedarnath Temple and offered a glimpse of her spiritual visit. In the clip, Urvashi is seen holding the damru in her hand as she seeks blessings from a naga-sadhu sitting behind her.

She made her film debut in 2013 with the action movie 'Singh Saab the Great', directed by Anil Sharma. The film starred Sunny Deol, Amrita Rao, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

Urvashi marked her Kannada debut in 2015 with the action film 'Mr. Airavata', directed and written by A. P. Arjun and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj. The film featured Darshan, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

She made a special appearance in the song 'Daddy Mummy', in the film 'Bhaag Johnny', starring Kunal Khemu, Mandana Karimi and Zoa Morani in leading roles.

The 30-year-old actress has starred in films like 'Sanam Re', 'Great Grand Masti', 'Hate Story 4', 'Pagalpanti' and 'Jahangir National University'.

She was last seen in the crime drama 'Ghuspaithiya' written and directed by Susi Ganesan. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Thiruttu Payale 2', starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

Urvashi also became part of Arul Saravanan's sci-fi thriller 'Legend' alongside actors Geethika, Prabhu, Yogi Babu and Nassar in crucial roles. The film was helmed by 'Ullaasam' fame director duo Joseph D. Sami and Jerald Arockiam.

Urvashi next has 'NBK109', 'Welcome To The Jungle', and 'Kasoor 2' in the pipeline.

