Goodwill Industries Of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) Partners With Inter-Faith Food Shuttle (IFFS) To Provide Workforce Development Training

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GIENC and IFFS's forward-thinking partnership demonstrates how tax-exempt organizations can collaborate in ways that provide impactful mission-focused opportunities within local communities.

DURHAM,

N.C., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) has announced a partnership with Inter-Faith Food Shuttle (IFFS) to provide funding and workforce development opportunities for the organization's Apprenticeship Program (CAP).

Continue Reading

"Inter-Faith Food Shuttle has worked diligently to address food insecurity with the vision of a hunger-free community. Its "Feed, Teach, Grow," philosophy aligns with

GIENC's mission of providing Employment, Education, and Life Enrichment opportunities," said GIENC President & CEO Christopher Hash. "Solutions stem from conversations. Through our ongoing relationship with IFFS, we were aware of CAP. After several conversations with IFFS, we decided to fund the program, and leverage our workforce development acumen to enhance the educational experience of students in the program. We want to ensure that programs of this nature have all the resources necessary to continue to provide individuals with access to transformative opportunities in a sustainable manner."

GIENC has partnered with IFFS to support the organization's Culinary Apprenticeship Program (CAP).

Post this

Starting in 2022,

GIENC and IFFS began exploring ideas on how to more effectively combat food insecurity within the community. As a result of those conversations, in 2023 GIENC awarded IFFS with a $40,000 grant and $20,000 in food vouchers to support its Senior Nutrition Program. After evaluating the success of the CAP pilot, GIENC recognized the value of the hands-on educational program in training individuals who are unemployed or underemployed. Using curriculum from its accredited Accelerated Career Training (ACT) Program, GIENC supplements the CAP training by focusing on soft skills and thereby ensuring that individuals have the skills necessary to pursue and start a career in the food industry. Financial resources support student stipends, supplies, and training materials.

"The thing that surprised me the most about Goodwill is its commitment to give people dignity, to give people an opportunity for resources they wouldn't normally have," said

IFFS Vice President of Culinary Benjamin Battle. "The impact of this program is changing the trajectory of people's lives."

Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) transforms lives through opportunities. For 60 years, GIENC has empowered individuals, families, and communities through employment, education, and life enrichment opportunities. A leader in innovative solutions, GIENC serves 51 counties and operates 42 employment program centers. To learn more about the partnership between GIENC and IFFS, watch our life enrichment mission moment video at . To donate or learn more about

GIENC visit .

For additional information, contact:

Jim

Cyphert, Innis Maggiore

Ph: 330-501-9886

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED