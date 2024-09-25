DAV And Recruitmilitary Celebrate Milestone: 180K Job Offers For Veterans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Erlanger, Ky., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary are thrilled to mark a decade of dedication and commitment to supporting members of the military community in finding meaningful employment opportunities.

Since 2014, DAV and RecruitMilitary have hosted more than 1,000 in-person and virtual job fairs, resulting in approximately 187,000 job offers to veterans, transitioning military members and military spouses. The collaboration between the organizations has empowered thousands of veterans to secure employment and transition smoothly into civilian life.

DAV and RecruitMilitary job fairs have become essential platforms for veterans to connect with employers seeking to hire individuals with military backgrounds. Employers from various industries including government agencies, healthcare, IT, manufacturing and other industries attend these events to meet and hire qualified veterans.

“RecruitMilitary's employment services align well with our mission of empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity,” said Lamarr Couser, DAV national employment director.“Meaningful employment is a crucial aspect to a healthy, successful transition back into civilian life, and we are proud to continue the work with RecruitMilitary in connecting the military community with employers that recognize the value that veterans bring into the workplace.”

“Celebrating 10 years of partnership with DAV is a true honor for our team,” said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best.“Our shared mission to connect employers with the military community is the foundation of our work together, and we are grateful to work with a service organization that brings so much value to those who served.”

To learn more about DAV and RecruitMilitary, their upcoming events and the services they provide to veterans and employers, visit their websites at dav.org and

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at .

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary is the most comprehensive firm for employers to connect with job-seeking veterans, transitioning military service members and spouses. Employers hire and engage top candidates by sourcing RecruitMilitary's extensive database of job seekers, participating in 100+ hiring events and implementing recruiting solutions that attract and nurture relationships and deliver qualified talent. RecruitMilitary is comprised of veterans and military family members, as well as industry-experienced civilians, serving as subject matter experts for both sides of the military hiring equation. With more than 30 years of experience and a tenacious focus on customer results, RecruitMilitary serves two million veterans and transitioning military service members and thousands of organizations.

CONTACT: Liz Stetler DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 859-441-7300 x1128 ... Kelly Wagner RecruitMilitary 513-683-5020 ...