Zflo Technologies And LOOT8, Inc. Announce Joint Venture To Revolutionize Package Security, Addressing A $30 Billion Annual Problem

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZFlo Technologies (ZFlo) and LOOT8 (loot8.io) a wholly owned subsidiary of Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI) ($GRHI) ("Company") announce a groundbreaking joint venture aimed at revolutionizing package security and delivery services. The collaboration seeks to advance GRHI's wholly owned subsidiary's loot8.io blockchain and the Company's K-Project AI division to significantly enhance ZFlo's existing theft deterrent solution for package delivery. The initiative addresses a critical issue in the e-commerce and logistics industry, where lost and stolen packages amount to a staggering $30 billion estimate in annual losses.



Larry Fox, CEO of ZFlo Technologies, states, "This joint venture with GRHI's LOOT8 and its K-Project AI division allows for the integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence, making a significant leap forward in our corporate mission to provide unparalleled security for package deliveries. With $30 Billion in annual losses in package theft and loss, the need for innovative solutions is at its greatest. By leveraging AI, we're not just preventing theft but creating a smarter, more responsive system that can adapt to new real-time challenges, potentially saving billions for businesses and consumers alike."

The joint venture collaboration will strengthen ZFlo's current offerings in package theft/loss prevention and introduce new capabilities for delivering crucial safety data information for packages requiring such measures. The innovative approach combines ZFlo's expertise in secure delivery solutions and blockchain-based platform with the K-Project's cutting-edge AI Technology.

Marcus Daley, CEO and Director of Gold Rock Holdings, Inc., states, "We are excited to work with ZFlo Technologies, where we can bring our advanced blockchain and AI technology solutions from GRHI's wholly owned subsidiary loot8.io and the K-Project division to this collaboration. The synergy between LOOT8's blockchain platform and the K-Project's AI capabilities could significantly enhance ZFLo's theft deterrent solution while offering improved security and introducing innovative features like real-time safety data tracking on sensitive deliveries. Given the massive scale of the global packaging theft/loss problem, I believe GRHI's combined technologies with those of ZFlo's have the potential to impact the package delivery industry substantially."

About ZFlo Technologies

ZFlo Technologies' founders had first-hand experience of package theft and embarked on a mission to craft a more effective solution than what was currently available. Over the last five years, ZFLO Technologies evolved from an idea into an innovative, developing complex solution, while pushing the boundaries of IoT technology. ZFLO Technologies looks to create and integrate cutting-edge technologies that are a step ahead of package thieves and make a significant difference in combating package theft and loss - .

About Gold Rock Holdings, Inc . (OTC: GRHI) ($GRHI)

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI), through its K-Project division, provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, specializing in advanced language processing and real-time translation technologies. With a strong focus on innovation and practical applications of AI, GRHI continues to develop cutting-edge solutions for businesses worldwide. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary LOOT8, Inc. "(LOOT8) focuses on innovation in the rapidly evolving world of AI, digital assets, and blockchain technology. LOOT8TM is an innovative enterprise-level content management platform. LOOT8TM is redefining digital collectibles and fan experiences in the Web3 era, integrating a suite of advanced tools; the platform offers unique benefits like product drops, venue interactions, and sustained fan engagement, a community of "SuperFans." Available in the App Store, Google Play Store, and in the browser, LOOT8TM seamlessly bridges Web2 and Web3, providing a secure SaaS-like transition into the future of digital content. With its ability to merge digital collectibles with real-world experiences, it's adaptable across events like concerts, conferences, and sports. The Company's dedicated and experienced Management team seeks to find unique and cutting-edge technologies in the AI sector - ; Corporate YouTube Video:

