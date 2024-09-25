(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 386 gastrointestinal deals from 2016 to 2024. The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.

Gastrointestinal Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the gastrointestinal deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of gastrointestinal dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in gastrointestinal dealmaking.

Chapter 3 covers the financial deal terms for deals signed in the gastrointestinal field with stage of development announced. Deals are listed and sectioned by headline value, upfront payment, milestone payment and royalty rates.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies in gastrointestinal dealmaking. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of gastrointestinal deals signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of gastrointestinal deals listed by therapeutic target.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in gastrointestinal deal making since 2016.

In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in gastrointestinal dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gastrointestinal partnering over the years

2.3. Gastrointestinal partnering by deal type

2.4. Gastrointestinal partnering by industry sector

2.5. Gastrointestinal partnering by stage of development

2.6. Gastrointestinal partnering by technology type

2.7. Gastrointestinal partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for gastrointestinal partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for gastrointestinal partnering

3.3. Gastrointestinal partnering headline values

3.4. Gastrointestinal deal upfront payments

3.5. Gastrointestinal deal milestone payments

3.6. Gastrointestinal royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading gastrointestinal deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in gastrointestinal partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in gastrointestinal

4.4. Top gastrointestinal deals by value

Chapter 5 - Gastrointestinal contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gastrointestinal partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Gastrointestinal dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by gastrointestinal therapeutic target

Deal directory

Deal directory - Gastrointestinal deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2024

Deal directory - Gastrointestinal deals by technology type 2016 to 2024

