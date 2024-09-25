Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Global Market 2024 To Reach $32.65 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Military aircraft communication avionics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The military aircraft communication avionics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $25.52 billion in 2023 to $26.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to need for secure and interoperable communication, growing complexity of military missions, global military modernization programs, rise in unmanned aerial vehicle, military transition to network-centric warfare.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Military aircraft communication avionics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The military aircraft communication avionics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to enhanced integration with command and control systems, enhanced cybersecurity measures, global geopolitical shifts and threat scenarios, integration with future airborne platforms, increased demand for multi-domain operations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Military aircraft communication avionics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Military aircraft communication avionics Market

The increase in the defense budget is expected to propel the growth of the military aircraft communication avionics market going forward. The defense budget is also called the expenditure on military activities and the amount of money allocated to the maintenance of an armed force or other methods of defense. A defense budget includes the size of that entity's economy, other financial pressures on that entity, and the government's or people's willingness to pay for such military activities, as a result, it helps the entity's capacity to support military activity and that support military aircraft communication avionics.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Military aircraft communication avionics Market Trends?

Key players in the market include L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems Plc., Honeywell Internatonal Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Genesys Aero systems, Aspen Avionics, Moog Inc., Sagetech Avionics Inc., Zodiac Aerospace, Iridium communications, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics Corporation, Cobham PLC, Viasat Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., Harris Corporation, Saab AB, Aselsan A.S., Leonardo S.p.A., Airbus SE, Boeing Company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., General Electric Company, Motorola Solutions Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Gogoair Inc., Orbit Communications Systems Ltd..

What Are The Dominant Trends In Military aircraft communication avionics Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the military aircraft communication avionics market are focused on adopting strategic collaboration to introduce advanced solutions and gain a competitive edge in the market. Strategic collaborations play a significant role in the military aircraft communication avionics market, as they enable the development and integration of advanced technologies and systems for military aircraft.

How Is The Global Military aircraft communication avionics Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Antenna, Receiver, Transmitter, Display And Processors

2) By Aircraft Type: Training Aircraft and Helicopters, Combat Aircraft, Special Mission Aircraft, Tanker and Transport Aircraft, Combat Helicopters

3) By Solution: Satellite Communications(SATCOM), Very High Frequency(VHF ) And Ultra High Frequency(UHF), High Frequency(HF) And MF(Medium Frequency)

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Military aircraft communication avionics Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Military aircraft communication avionics Market Definition

The military aircraft communication avionics refers to the electronic systems and gadgets used on different environments of aircraft platforms, where it involves communications navigations that are installed on platforms to execute different duties.

The main types of military aircraft communication avionics are antenna, receiver, transmitter, display, and processors. The antenna is a metallic structure that collects and/or transmits radio electromagnetic waves. The various aircraft types include training aircraft and helicopters, combat aircraft, special mission aircraft, tanker, and transport aircraft, and combat helicopters providing various solutions such as satellite communications (SATCOM), very high frequency (VHF), and ultra-high frequency (UHF), high frequency (HF) and MF (medium frequency). These are sold through various sales channels such as original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and aftermarket.

Military aircraft communication avionics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global military aircraft communication avionics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Military aircraft communication avionics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on military aircraft communication avionics market size , military aircraft communication avionics market drivers and trends, military aircraft communication avionics market major players and military aircraft communication avionics market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2024



Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2024



Aircraft Electrification Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.