Empower Through Positive Leadership With Les Brown, Jerry Gibson & Other Experts' New Book: Rise Above

FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally celebrated motivational speaker and author Les Brown announces collaboration with Jerry Gibson and other expert co-authors to present his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom." Set for release at the end of summer, this groundbreaking is brimming with practical guidance and real-life examples that offer readers the tools to achieve success in both their personal and professional lives."Rise Above" offers readers more than just inspirational words; it provides a clear roadmap for overcoming adversity. Drawing on decades of experience, Les Brown and Jerry Gibson deliver a blueprint for success, combining motivational insights with concrete steps that readers can immediately apply in their daily lives. Whether it's personal or professional setbacks, this book equips readers with the tools they need to rise above any challenge.Les Brown is no stranger to hardship. From his humble beginnings to becoming one of the world's most respected motivational speakers, he has faced and conquered countless obstacles. His bestselling books, including "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have touched millions around the globe, cementing his status as a leading voice in personal development.In "Rise Above," Les, Jerry, and the other coauthors share the secrets that have helped them push past barriers and reach their fullest potential. The practical advice and the real-world life lessons in each co-author's stories make the concepts easy to implement and highly impactful.Les and Jerry's life stories are a testament to the power of positive thinking, persistence, and the belief that anyone can rise above their circumstances. This book is a must-read for those looking to transform their setbacks into stepping stones toward success.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithMiranda WalkerJustin DayRev Dr Manuel A. HowardDiana LeslieBarry CryanWanda Muir OliverStephen RueBeth FischerNaima SpencerDr TayoDr Rosemarie RuteckiDr Michelle SandsAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom," available on Amazon this Fall.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Jerry Gibson, and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today !About Les Brown and Jerry GibsonLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.Jerry Gibson is an experienced leader who has brought a record of proven success in the field of education. A native Texan, Gibson obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from East Texas Baptist University in 1993 and Master of Education degree through Lamar University in 2002; he earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership from University of Houston in 2015. He has served as a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal, and principal in both private and public education institutions. Dr. Gibson served as superintendent for 10 years at three different school districts.Dr. Gibson began working in central administration at Waco ISD where he was Executive Director of Secondary Education, and supervised 11 campuses and over 6500 students. His core philosophy centers on the idea that, via servant leadership, it is people who make the difference in education, through cooperation, dedication and accountability. He leads districts to be student-centered and to make decisions that are best for students. He further believes that student success is gained through prescriptive use of best practices. Dr. Gibson also believes strongly in and practices the Power of Positive Leadership to see the best results from the teams he serves beside.Gibson and his wife, Tammy, live in Galveston, Texas and are active in the community. He has three children and six grandchildren.

