Kuwait Deputy FM Discusses Cooperation With UN Official

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received on Wednesday the Representative of the United Nations Secretary General and Resident Coordinator to the State of Kuwait, Ghada Al-Taher, holding talks on cooperation and coordination with the UN regarding multiple issues and affairs. (end) nma

