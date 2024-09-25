عربي


Kuwait Deputy FM Discusses Cooperation With UN Official


9/25/2024 9:24:28 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday the Representative of the United Nations Secretary General and Resident Coordinator to the State of Kuwait, Ghada Al-Taher, holding talks on cooperation and coordination with the UN regarding multiple issues and affairs. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

